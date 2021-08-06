Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Shocking moment silver sedan being chased by LA cops flips into utility pole with five people inside, leaving three with 'traumatic injuries'

By Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Dramatic video has emerged capturing the moment a car leading police on a high-speed chase through a Los Angeles neighborhood crashed into a utility pole and flipped over, leaving three people with serious injuries.

The incident took place in the Echo Park section of Los Angeles late Thursday afternoon after police tried to pull a car over in nearby Glendale.

According to the LAPD, the agency received information that the occupants of the silver sedan were possibly armed and dangerous, and officers made an attempt to stop the vehicle at around 5pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MexsT_0bJzQE6O00
KTLA5's news helicopter on Thursday captured a high-speed police chase that ended in a dramatic rollover crash that caused multiple injuries 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tQeXM_0bJzQE6O00
Police were trying to pull over the silver sedan seen in the middle of the road, but the driver took off, leading them on a chase with speeds reaching nearly 100mph 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49PrC4_0bJzQE6O00
The driver lost control in the Echo Park section of LA and smashed into a utility pole 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ki93C_0bJzQE6O00
After damaging the pole and knocking out power to the neighborhood, the car overturned, landing on its roof 

The driver of the sedan refused to comply and instead sped away, leading police on a 25-minute pursuit with speeds approaching 100mph.

ABC7's SkyMap7 helicopter captured the driver of the sedan weaving in and out of traffic and running red lights.

The high-speed chase ended at around 5.25pm when the driver of the suspicious vehicle lost control, smashed into a pole and rolled over at the intersection of Glendale Boulevard and Berkley Avenue.

The collision downed live wires onto a passing vehicle, leaving its occupant temporarily trapped inside.

The silver car's five occupants scrambled out of the wreckage and were taken into custody by the police, reported KTLA5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XmKcd_0bJzQE6O00
The vehicle's five occupants, among them three juveniles, were able to get out of the overturned ccar on their own 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DZMlN_0bJzQE6O00
Police tried to stop the car after getting a tip that its occupants were possibly armed and dangerous 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BUOsZ_0bJzQE6O00
The two adults occupants of the car, pictured, were arrested on criminal charges

Paramedics who were called to the scene transported three of the car's passengers to a hospital to be treated for traumatic injuries.

Police said three of the five people in the car were juveniles and will not face any charges in connection with the crash.

The driver of the sedan and one adult passenger were both arrested before being hospitalized with minor injuries.

Police said the driver will be charged with felony evading, and the passenger will face a count of probation violation. Neither man has been named as of Friday morning.

Two of the juvenile car occupants were released to their parents, and the third ran away from the scene and was not pursued by the police.

The rollover crash severely damaged a utility pole and left some 2,000 residents in the surrounding area without electricity for hours pending repairs.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

225K+
Followers
85K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Accident#Lapd#Abc7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Los Angeles, CAL.A. Weekly

Rachael Fox Killed in Fatal 101 Freeway Crash [Los Angeles, CA]

The first crash happened around 4:40 a.m., July 5 on the southbound side of the freeway, just north of the Pilgrimage Bridge. Following the initial collision, Fox got out of her vehicle to check for damage. There, Adrian Castroramos struck her in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe. Emergency personnel arrived on...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CrimeOnline

‘Please Come Clean’: Hit-and-Run Female Driver Causes Dad to Flip Truck With Children Inside, Killing Young Girl [Police]

The family of a California girl killed in a hit-and-run on Friday is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a person who fled the scene. Jayda Sanchez, 4, was riding with her father, Robert Sanchez, and 5-year-old brother on the 2600 block of Normandie Avenue in Los Angeles when a driver made an illegal U-turn in front of them at around 8:30 p.m. Sanchez swerved his own vehicle to avoid a collision, and, in turn, flipped his trunk and smashed into a light pole.
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Mail

'I have never seen anything like it...' Four people dead after car SPLITS IN HALF following horrendous Illinois car accident

Four people are dead and two others are seriously injured after a horrendous car accident in Illinois split a car in half. All six people were traveling in the same car when it lost control at 89th Street and 85th Court and hit a tree around 2:30pm on Saturday in the town of Hickory Hills, according to ABC News’ Chicago affiliate WLS.
Banning, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Officials: Person pronounced dead in Banning crash found alive an hour later

A person originally pronounced dead in a crash along Interstate 10 on Saturday was found showing signs of life after being pulled out of the wreckage nearly an hour later, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The two-vehicle crash happened on the eastbound I-10 near Hargrave Street in Banning at around at 1:37 p.m. Cal Fire spokesperson The post Officials: Person pronounced dead in Banning crash found alive an hour later appeared first on KESQ.
TrafficPosted by
Daily Mail

Speeding driver who died after slamming into Hamptons Uber killing four inside 'was trying to flee cops, had weed in car and turned its headlights off' police say as grieving parents insist he was a 'good boy'

A young driver whose car slammed into an Uber killing four people in the Hamptons was fleeing from police at the time of the horror collision, authorities said Tuesday. Ryan Mendez, 22, was killed after his Nissan Maxima veered onto the wrong side of the road and collided with a Toyota Prius in the town of Quogue late Saturday night.
AccidentsComplex

Adult Film Actor Jake Adams Dead at 29 After Motorcycle Crash in L.A.

According to several reports, a fatal motorcycle collision claimed the life of 29-year-old adult film star Jake Adams, real name Anthony Estes. The crash was first reported by KABC, which stated that a motorcyclist was killed on Wednesday afternoon on L.A.’s 101 Freeway near Encino. In the several reports of the accident, Adams’ identity was not stated; However, AVN reports that documentation obtained from the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office confirmed it as such. Amid the news, friends and family of the actor mourned his death on social media as well, including adult sex merch company Bellesa.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
CrimeOnline

Angela Tramonte’s Companion on Deadly Hike Was Off-Duty Police Officer Who Claimed Neither Brought Water As Temps Soared Above 100 Degrees: Report

Authorities in Arizona have identified the off-duty police officer who was hiking with a Massachusetts woman before she was found dead of possible heat exhaustion. As CrimeOnline previously reported, 31-year-old Angela Tramonte had flown to Arizona to visit a man her friends says she first met via Instagram. According to multiple reports, Tramonte had not previously met him in person. The pair went for a hike on Camelback Mountain on Friday, and the man told police that Tramonte felt overheated and turned around on the hike — while he continued on the trail without her. She was found dead hours later, after the man called police to report she was not at the agreed-upon meeting point when he finished the hike. A medical examiner is working to determine her cause of death.
TrafficClick2Houston.com

VIDEO: Dashcam captures tanker truck explosion while driving on freeway

Police have released new footage captured by a dashcam, showing the moments leading up to a tanker truck explosion on an interstate in the Detroit area. According to KPRC 2′s sister-station WDIV, the driver of the tanker truck lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the median, and the truck immediately caught fire.
AccidentsFresno Bee

Driver abandons dying 91-year-old after backing over her body, California police say

A heavily loaded pickup truck backs down a South Los Angeles alley toward a 91-year-old woman using a walker, a security video shows. The truck backs over the woman, then pulls forward and a woman jumps out. She checks the injured woman, stands by her truck for a few minutes, then drives off, the disturbing video posted by Los Angeles police shows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy