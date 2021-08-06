Guy Fieri Purchases Pigs for Massive Amount at Sonoma County Fair, Set to Donate Them to Local Charities

Guy Fieri is using his money in the bank to buy some pigs.

The “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” star recently made an appearance at the Sonoma County fair. As it turns out, he was there to do more than just take in the small town charm. He ended up spending $30,000 during a pig auction at the fair, which was located near his hometown of Santa Rosa, California.

As it turns out, if you have a net worth of about $25 million, you can spare a little extra expense on small-town pigs.

Fieri Buys Pigs for Charity

He didn’t just buy pigs to buy pigs, however. He will be donating all the hogs to charity, meaning that money is going to good use.

Guy Fieri celebrated his time at the Sonoma County Fair with a post on Instagram. It was captioned, “At the Sonoma County Livestock auction today. It’s amazing to see the kids showing their animals! Between my friends and I, we purchased16 hogs, and will be donating them to local charities!”

Alongside his many friends (including San Francisco Giants all-star Rich Aurilia), Fieri was able to walk away with a cool 16 charity-worthy pigs. One of the pigs alone cost him $10,000.

According to The Press Democrat, Guy Fieri’s iconic trip to the pig auction all started with a letter from a local student. The Mayor of Flavortown got a letter from Frances Marshall.

“At that time, he told Frances he receives hundreds of letters each year, but her letter was so well written he wanted to make sure he attended and supported her,” said Heidi Mickelson, Sebastopol FFA advisor, in an email to the news outlet.

The livestock auction was in support of the Future Farmers of America and 4-H clubs. The hope is that Fieri’s appearance will encourage other local businesses and even chefs to come in the future.

Guy Fieri Charity Work

The prized Food Network star is no stranger to charity work.

According to 1851 Franchise, Guy Fieri helped raise a whopping $21.5 million in only seven weeks in order to support unemployed restaurant workers struggling due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. There have been more than 100,000 restaurants that have shut down due to the pandemic.

As a result, the food industry has struggled to pick up the pieces. It was Fieri’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund that graciously gave away $500 grants to 43,000 restaurant workers all across the U.S. He is also the star of the documentary, “Restaurant Hustle 2020: All on the Line,” which documents the effects of the pandemic on the food industry.

His philanthropy doesn’t stop there. According to CBS News, Fieri has raised money for intellectually disabled children, received the highest honor from the Make a Wish Foundation, and has served meals out of mobile kitchens during the California wildfires as well as to hospital workers.