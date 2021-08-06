DC's Stargirl star Brec Bassinger explains why season 2 'will really shock people'

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLock your doors and turn on all the lights because DC's Stargirl is going full horror this season. The CW's bright and sunny superhero series is taking a major left turn in tone for season 2, and star Brec Bassinger, who plays the titular red, white, and blue hero, can't wait for people to discover just how different things are going to be this time around. "Every time [creator] Geoff [Johns] makes a season, he first comes up with what the tone of the season is going to be, and this one he said is like Nightmare on Elm Street and It," she tells EW. "I was like, whoa, that is going to be different! It was fun getting to do it."

