As Louisiana is moving into a very critical time with cases of coronavirus soaring in our state, fans are looking forward to what might happen this fall during football season. We are fierce lovers of game day traditions in the Bayou State, and none so much as in Baton Rouge at Tiger Stadium. And after last year when restrictions and shutdowns were the norm, football fans are wondering what the 2021 season will look like for patrons of the game. I mean, the Toyko Olympics are being held with one in the stands, and it's just not the same.