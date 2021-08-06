Kevin Costner Reacts to Tim McGraw + Faith Hill’s Starring Roles on ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

In September 2002, Tim McGraw released "Red Ragtop" as the lead single from his seventh studio album on Curb Records, Tim McGraw and the Dancehall Doctors. The song, written solely by songwriter Jason White, tells the story of what seems to be the typical, passionate, young adult relationship. McGraw acts as the song's narrator as he looks back on this nostalgic love affair that occurred when he was 20 and his girlfriend was 18 and they were both "green in the ways of the world." In the first verse, McGraw explains how his girlfriend would pick him up in a "red ragtop" and they'd drive around on summer nights, "running all the red lights."