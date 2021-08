Regarding last week’s article in this paper, I want to dispel the negative slant portrayed towards our COVID-19 thinking and preparations. I personally work for the Vermont Department of Health and have been entrenched in COVID response since the outset. I have listened to Dr. Levine in all our briefings to get specific information related to Vermont and fairs and brought that information to the Field Days board at every step we have taken in the process of opening Field Days this year. We have had many discussions around the best and safest ways to bring this event to the public and I feel we have instituted the necessary precautions to allow this to happen. I fully support the quotations from my fellow directors, but cannot agree with the attitude described by your reporter. We have considered carefully, followed the guidance of the Department of Health and our governor, and stand together to put on an event that is open to everyone’s comfort level providing an opportunity to see our neighbors and enjoy the events of Addison County Fair and Field Days.