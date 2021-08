Now that the wheels are finally in motion to free Britney Spears from her conservatorship, she doesn’t want to wait a minute longer to have her demands met. When the pop star was finally granted a voice in court, her powerful testimony laid out a number of requests that she hoped the court would grant. Her biggest wish, of course, was to get rid of the conservatorship entirely. But in the meantime, there were a number of other steps to be taken. For instance she asked for, and finally received, permission to hire her own lawyer (Mathew Rosengart). Now, focus has shifted to her next priority: removing her dad Jamie Spears as conservator of her estate.