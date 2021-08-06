Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rams' WR Trio Named Top 5 Group in NFL

By Nicholas Cothrel
Posted by 
RamDigest
RamDigest
 5 days ago

Last season, the Rams were adequate on both offense and defense, but most of the attention was given to former defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's No.1 unit. However, an NFL Analyst has tabbed the Rams as a team with a top-five wide receiver trio entering the 2021 season — high praise to what the Rams can presumably do through the air this year with quarterback Matthew Stafford under center.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski says the Rams' trio of wide receivers are the fourth-best group in the NFL. That of which includes Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and DeSean Jackson.

Woods and Kupp have been the two constants on offense for the Rams, while Jackson was brought in this offseason with the hope that he can provide a vertical dimension as the team's deep threat.

Sobleski wrote the following:

"Cooper Kupp is a reliable target. He is one of the league's best receivers in the slot and at creating after the catch. He's produced the fourth-most slot yards (853) since the start of the 2017 campaign and tied for the third-most missed tackles forced (29) since the beginning of the 2019 season, per Pro Football Focus."

As Sobleski stated, Kupp is as good as it gets from the slot alignment. Kupp has averaged over 10 yards per reception in each of his four NFL seasons and the trajectory of his career suggests he's only going to get better.

Meanwhile, Woods has been a very reliable receiver along the outside, hauling in over 120 catches in each of his last three seasons. During that span, he's also recorded more than 1,100 receiving yards two times.

So how does Sobleski believe Jackson — the new piece to the puzzle — will fit into the offense?

"Now, sprinkle DeSean Jackson into the mix. Granted, the 34-year-old veteran has played in only eight games over the last two seasons. But when healthy, he's still a vertical threat. Jackson averaged 17.2 yards per catch in his limited opportunities."

The wide receiver group is arguably the Rams' deepest position. The trio of Kupp, Woods and Jackson will also have a sturdy group of youngsters behind them on the depth chart, featuring Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell among others.

Comments / 0

RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
31
Followers
92
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Tutu Atwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bleacher Report#Pro Football Focus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Lions Regret? Rams QB Stafford Has One

The Detroit Lions' reputation is an unfortunate one. But it's also a chicken-or-the-egg one. Is the franchise not good enough for the players? Have the players not been good enough for the franchise?. Star quarterback Matthew Stafford, now with the Los Angeles Rams after a long and largely unsuccessful time...
NFLFanSided

New England Patriots: Outside-the-box trade for top Rams receiver

If the New England Patriots want to complete in the AFC East this season and beyond, they need a top wide receiver. Of that there is no doubt whatsoever. They don’t have a number one receiver. Yet, there may just be a way to get one from the Los Angeles Rams in an unorthodox trade that just might work out for both teams.
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Rams Camp: Intel on QB Matthew Stafford From SI's Albert Breer

The Los Angeles Rams hit the road this weekend to join the Dallas Cowboys for a joint practice, and Sports Illustrated's Senior NFL Reporter and Lead Content Strategist had boots on the ground in Oxnard, Calif. to observe the workout. Breer dropped his MMQB column as he does the Monday...
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Rams Make Three Transaction Moves

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams released punter Brandon Wright and defensive back Jovan Grant, and signed defensive back Tyler Hall, the team announced. Hall, the former undrafted defender out of Wyoming, saw action in nine games with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. However, Hall was largely buried on the depth chart and didn't see much playing time outside of special teams where he attributed to 125 snaps. He recorded six tackles last season under Rams' newly hired defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. During his time in Atlanta, Hall served a few stints on the practice squad.
NFLallfans.co

Rams WR DeSean Jackson hosts F.A.S.T. Camp “The Experience” for local student-athletes

Last weekend, Los Angeles Rams Receiver DeSean Jackson and his foundation hosted their annual F.A.S.T. Camp “The Experience” for more than 150 local student-athletes. The two-day experience served student-athletes, ages 6 to 18, from Long Beach, South LA, Downey and other areas throughout Southern California. On Friday, July 23, student-athletes and their parents participated in a meet and greet featuring guest speakers and a discussion about the importance of education and how parents can support their children through youth athletics. The following day student-athletes participated in a youth football and fitness camp at Roland Stadium on Cal Lutheran’s campus.
NFLallfans.co

New Rams WR DeSean Jackson Already Making An Impact

If the name of the game is speed, DeSean Jackson still has it despite turning 35-years-old this year. Jackson, who joined the Rams this offseason on a one-year deal, is looking to prove that he still can play at the highest level. Will his production be limited? Sure. Can he...
NFLFanSided

LA Rams skyrocket to $4.8B per Forbes, remains 4th among NFL teams

The LA Rams are in a bit of a rut when it comes to the value of the football team. Forbes magazine has recently released its revised 2021 NFL’s Most Valuable Team estimates (subscription may be required) and the LA Rams remain entrenched as the 4th-most valuable team in the NFL. They retain that spot despite appreciating in value from $4 billion in 2020, to a new estimated value of $4.8 billion in 2021. That increase of 20 percent is the best among the NFL’s 20 top teams.
NFLYardbarker

Madden 22 Ratings: How Many L.A. Rams Are Top 10 At Their Position?

Nobody's perfect. But, according to the Madden 22 video game ratings, the Los Angeles Rams' 2021 defense should be pretty close. Led by defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the Rams' defense boasts two of the NFL's best five players. Both Donald and Ramsey were assigned a rating of 99 overall. The other three players given a 99: Green Bay Packers' wide receiver Davante Adams and quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Random Ramsdom: Rams rank 8th in NFL top offensive-defensive duo rankings

NFL.com writer Gil Brandt posted rankings of the top 10 offensive-defensive duos in the league. The number one spot went to the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers and Jaire Alexander as the top duo. The Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald ranked eighth. Even without the services of...
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Rams Podcast: Depth Chart Dynamics

The Los Angeles Rams released the team's first unofficial depth chart ahead of its first preseason game Saturday against the Los Angeles Chargers and it looks very different compared to last year's. While the chart does not declare any winners to any of the team's position battles, it does offer...
NFLturfshowtimes.com

5 Rams headline list of 34 standouts in NFL training camps so far

So far through the first week of training camp, the Los Angeles Rams have done a relatively good job in keeping their plans and progress as a secret from the media. I’ve been keeping tabs on all 32 training camps around the NFL and even as someone who monitors the Rams full-time, I feel as though I’ve heard less about the “standouts” and “disappointments” out of Irvine than I have from most other teams.
NFLYardbarker

Rams Camp: Rookie WR Tutu Atwell Returns to Practice

When the Los Angeles Rams selected Louisville wide receiver, Tutu Atwell, with its first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft this past April, many fans were left scratching their heads. The Rams already had a loaded receiver room with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, second-year player Van Jefferson and veteran newcomer...
NFLUSA Today

The 50 highest-rated Rams players in 'Madden NFL 22'

The Los Angeles Rams’ roster looks great on paper, led by stars such as Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. They had the best defense in football last season and now add a big-arm quarterback to an offense that has an abundance of playmakers. If you look...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Rams Activate Rookie WR Tutu Atwell From COVID-19 List

The Los Angeles Rams announced Wednesday that they’ve activated WR Tutu Atwell from the COVID-19 list. Atwell, 21, was a three-year starter at Louisville and was named second-team All-ACC in 2020 and first-team All-ACC in 2019. The Rams selected Atwell with pick No. 57 overall in the second round. Atwell...
NFLchatsports.com

Random Ramsdom: Will the LA Rams regret passing on WR Terrace Marshall Jr.?

In the 2021 draft the Los Angeles Rams selected WR Tutu Atwell with the 57th overall pick. Atwell is undersized for the position, weighing in at only 5-foot-9 and 155 pounds. But he’s a speedster and a big-play weapon. He scored 21 total touchdowns in three seasons at Louisville, averaging 16.6 yards per reception for the Cardinals.
NFLtherams.com

Something To Prove Ep. 1: Rams rookies first NFL Training Camp

Episode 1 of Something to Prove highlights the first week of 2021 training camp for several of the Rams' rookies. From move-in through the first day of practice, Troy Warner, Jake Funk and Ernest Jones share how they're preparing for their first NFL training camp. Rams Training Camp coverage is presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.
NFLallfans.co

Rams bolster LB corps in 2nd round of 2022 NFL mock draft

The regular season hasn’t even begun so it’s difficult to tell what the Rams’ biggest draft needs will be next year. However, looking at their current roster construction, it’s fairly obvious that unless one or two of the team’s inside linebackers steps up, the Rams will be looking for help at that position.

Comments / 0

Community Policy