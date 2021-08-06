Rams' WR Trio Named Top 5 Group in NFL

Last season, the Rams were adequate on both offense and defense, but most of the attention was given to former defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's No.1 unit. However, an NFL Analyst has tabbed the Rams as a team with a top-five wide receiver trio entering the 2021 season — high praise to what the Rams can presumably do through the air this year with quarterback Matthew Stafford under center.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski says the Rams' trio of wide receivers are the fourth-best group in the NFL. That of which includes Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and DeSean Jackson.

Woods and Kupp have been the two constants on offense for the Rams, while Jackson was brought in this offseason with the hope that he can provide a vertical dimension as the team's deep threat.

Sobleski wrote the following:

"Cooper Kupp is a reliable target. He is one of the league's best receivers in the slot and at creating after the catch. He's produced the fourth-most slot yards (853) since the start of the 2017 campaign and tied for the third-most missed tackles forced (29) since the beginning of the 2019 season, per Pro Football Focus."

As Sobleski stated, Kupp is as good as it gets from the slot alignment. Kupp has averaged over 10 yards per reception in each of his four NFL seasons and the trajectory of his career suggests he's only going to get better.

Meanwhile, Woods has been a very reliable receiver along the outside, hauling in over 120 catches in each of his last three seasons. During that span, he's also recorded more than 1,100 receiving yards two times.

So how does Sobleski believe Jackson — the new piece to the puzzle — will fit into the offense?

"Now, sprinkle DeSean Jackson into the mix. Granted, the 34-year-old veteran has played in only eight games over the last two seasons. But when healthy, he's still a vertical threat. Jackson averaged 17.2 yards per catch in his limited opportunities."

The wide receiver group is arguably the Rams' deepest position. The trio of Kupp, Woods and Jackson will also have a sturdy group of youngsters behind them on the depth chart, featuring Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell among others.