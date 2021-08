GRAND HAVEN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM) – As the annual Coast Guard Festival winds down this weekend in Grand Haven, locals may be appreciating the event even more. That’s because of its return in 2021 after a year’s imposed absence due to COVID 19 health protocols, according to Dave Lorenz of Pure Michigan, who is slated to call his 34th festival parade on Saturday (Aug. 7, 2021).