Los Angeles, CA

USC Announces Return of Alcohol Sales for Home Games in 2021

By Claudette Montana Pattison
Posted by 
AllTrojans
 5 days ago

USC announced on Thursday that the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will sell alcohol again for Trojan home games, for the first time since 2004.

“As we planned for the return of fans to the Coliseum in 2021, it was a priority to create an even greater game-day experience than before the pandemic,” said USC athletic director Mike Bohn in the press release. “We are excited about these enhancements, which ensure that attending a USC game at the Coliseum is a safe and enjoyable experience that matches our spectators’ expectations in the Los Angeles marketplace. Moving forward, we will continue to evaluate this, and every, component of the game-day experience so that we remain on the forefront of college athletics.”

According to the press release provided by USC Athletics:

"Beer and wine will be available for public sale at select concession locations throughout the Coliseum. Fans 21-and-older with a valid identification can purchase up to two alcoholic beverages per transaction, with beer and wine sales discontinued at the end of the third quarter. USC and the Coliseum are committed to promoting responsible drinking at Trojan home games. Fans are expected to abide by the Coliseum’s Fan Code of Conduct. Coliseum staff and security personnel are trained on responsible alcohol service and there will be increased vigilance of overconsumption of alcohol, binge drinking and underage drinking. Alcohol may not be brought into the Coliseum, which enforces a clear bag policy. USC will continue to monitor COVID-19 public health guidelines and all plans are subject to change."

UCLA announced in July that the historic Rose Bowl would offer beer and wine sales for Bruin fans during football games.

"We heard the fans loud and clear that this will enhance the gameday experience, which is always a priority," Director of Athletics Martin Jarmond said. "We're excited to offer this expanded service and will implement mechanisms to promote responsible drinking so that the Rose Bowl will remain a safe and family-friendly environment for all fans."

Will USC's Receiving Core Suffer Without Bru McCoy?

Evan Mobley Signs With Cavs - PHOTOS!

