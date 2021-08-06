Cancel
Tom Goldsmith: Will God put out the fires?

By Tom Goldsmith
Salt Lake Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur tiny blue and green sphere has revolved dutifully around the sun for billions of years. We can safely assume that the earth’s unimaginable journey through the universe will continue indefinitely, either with or without us on board. Our slow response to the devastation of global warming, as though we...

A Church Only Explained by the Gospel

I talk to many, many pastors every year, and over the last year and a half I’ve heard a repetitive lament from them about the sheer disruption to their congregations caused by the weird convergence of political, cultural, and pandemic divisions. There’s been a great migration, in the American Church at least, of saints from one congregation to another. People leave a church because it’s too political; others leave the same church because it’s not political enough. People leave the same church for opposite perspectives on pandemic response. In our evangelical age, pastors are frequently expected to keep the customers satisfied, but they’re discovering that what the customers sharing the same local covenant want is increasingly divergent.
Prayer: Breakthrough to Communion With God

Prayer is arguably the most powerful force in the world; it is literally life-changing communion with God. Yet, most would agree that prayer is significantly underutilized. Why? Prayer requires energy, focus, discipline, and time. If it was easy, more people would pray, and believers would pray more consistently and perhaps even longer.
If All My Sins Are Forgiven, Why Pursue Holiness?

Today’s question is from a listener to the podcast named Jessica. She’s locked in a debate with her father over the role of personal holiness in the Christian life. “Hello, Pastor John, I have a hard question, and I know you have a great answer for me. My father believes that when Christ died, he died for all of our sins. This I agree with. But he concludes this also means that when you have faith and accept Christ into your heart, you are then free to live however you want to, including being loose with and living in sin. I know this is wrong, but I am having a hard time explaining this to my father. Can you help articulate this for me from the Bible?”
Letter: Do not put ‘Lord your God to the test,’ Bible warns

Recently, when greeting an acquaintance, my wife volunteered that she is vaccinated against COVID and he, a devout Christian, replied that he was trusting God to protect him. Later, I thought of this passage from the Bible — Matthew, and also in Luke — where Jesus is tempted by Satan. The devil takes Jesus to the pinnacle of the Temple and says: “If you are the Son of God, throw yourself down. For it is written: ‘He will command his angels concerning you, and they will lift you up in their hands, so that you will not strike your foot against a stone.’”
How Can I Glorify God?

“One thing to glorify God is to jump at the chance to jump rope at the nursing homes,” says Elizabeth, 10. Who would ever think that jumping rope could glorify God?. After reading the rest of her story, I doubt if any reader will wonder whether Elizabeth’s jumping glorifies God: “Thanks to my teacher, I realize that people there barely ever get visited. When the people see us jump rope, their faces light up with joy. I know people there get lonely, because both of my grandfathers died there.”
Children are a blessing from the Lord

My husband and I were married in 2019. We had grand hopes for an exciting life together, but we barely gotten back from our honeymoon when COVID-19 paralyzed the world. Now we question whether we should have children at all. Who wants to bring innocent children into this vile and uncertain world?
Is God Good All The Time?

“If a thing is free to be good, it is also free to be bad. And free will is what has made evil possible. Why, then, did God give them free will? Because free will, though it makes evil possible, is also the only thing that makes possible any love or goodness or joy worth having.” ~ C. S. Lewis.
The Cross Makes Prayer Possible

“Since he did not spare even his own Son but gave him up for us all, won't he also give us everything else?" Because God is always good, he puts your good even above his own. This is the Good News—that the King sacrifices himself for his people. In fairy...
President Oaks Says God and Absolute Truth Are Fundamental to Life on Earth

SEATTLE, Washington — Marking the first time a member of the First Presidency has addressed a public audience outside of Utah in nearly 17 months, President Dallin H. Oaks spoke at a conference for single adults on Sunday afternoon. No individual can overcome life’s challenges without the spiritual strength that...
Thomas Nibbe Sermon: ‘I Am With You Always’

Sunday, August 8, 2021 @ 11:00 a.m. “I am with you always” The Sacrament of Holy Baptism. Three beautiful babies are baptized today at Holy CrossLutheran Church in the name of the Father, and of the Son,and of the Holy Spirit…Isla Dawn Belingheri, daughter of Anthony and MeganElla Ann Matias, daughter of Robert and JenniferRyland Patrick Sheedy, son of Matthew and Megan.
Letter: Racism in America can be overcome

My copy of the Bible is 1,874 pages. Now, imagine if I had only ever read nine pages, which is less than 0.5 percent of it, yet proceeded to write a best-selling book that purports to explain the aims of Christianity and the meaning of the Bible itself. Suppose this...
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski: Here's the truth about Jesus

“And Simon Peter answered and said, Thou art the Christ, the Son of the Living God” (Matthew 16:16). This was the moment Jesus decided to reveal his true identity to his disciples. Becoming famous, there were numerous conversations about him. Some said that he was Elijah or just another prophet. There were many rumors about him and much false information. Similarly, we see the same situation today. Some people try to equate Jesus with other gods or belittle him as just another prophet. Film producers have smeared him as a flawed character like a common man. Christ said that Peter’s answer was revealed to him by Heaven. Only through the Bible can we know the truth and find the real Jesus.
Belief vs. Truth

You can believe a lot of things. You can believe in the Easter Bunny. You can believe Elvis is still alive. You can believe a lot of things, but believing something does not mean it is true. With the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, it is why the apostles...
Pastor Steve Ellison: Is it my long silence?

Isaiah 57:1-10 paints a clear picture of the great difference between men who attempt to live righteous lives and those who have no such intention. Unrighteous men will always persecute righteous men and rob them of any chance at peace in this life. Unrighteous men will always mock authority, including The Supreme Authority who created all things. The Righteous Judge of the whole universe will certainly call those rebels who mock Him to account. If and when He leaves us to our own desires, we receive a most terrifying punishment.
Cornelius Chapel

Ezekiel is one of the major prophets of the Old Testament. He was taken captive by King Nebuchadnezzar at an early age and carried to Babylon, where he became the prophet to the Jews in exile. Ezekiel was a priest as well as prophet and used unusual symbols, or visual aids, to impress his message on the Hebrew people.
Is America One nation under God...or a broken nation under none?

In Proverbs 15:4, we read: “A wholesome tongue is a tree of life, but perverseness in it breaks the spirit.”. Have you ever been to a concert or heard a symphony where the music touched your soul? Do you remember what it felt like?. As college ministers, we usually had...
POINT TO JESUS

I Am always speaking. Do you see it? Do you hear it? Look for Me and I will be found by you. Point to Me and I will be found by others. I want to share a really cool revelation about baptism with you. You see, so much about the baptism of Jesus was God prophetically speaking and scripture being fulfilled through the events and the people who participated – mainly Jesus and John the Baptist.

