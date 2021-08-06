Tom Goldsmith: Will God put out the fires?

Today’s question is from a listener to the podcast named Jessica. She’s locked in a debate with her father over the role of personal holiness in the Christian life. “Hello, Pastor John, I have a hard question, and I know you have a great answer for me. My father believes that when Christ died, he died for all of our sins. This I agree with. But he concludes this also means that when you have faith and accept Christ into your heart, you are then free to live however you want to, including being loose with and living in sin. I know this is wrong, but I am having a hard time explaining this to my father. Can you help articulate this for me from the Bible?”