The Chicago Blackhawks have a number of players on expiring deals this season, and the team will want to work fast to get some of them under contract. Having players with some term on their deals allows for some stability on the roster. Thanks to the moves the Blackhawks have made this offseason, they now have five contracts that are for three years, the rest all expire this coming summer or next summer. Let’s go through the entire list of players that will be asking for some pay raises.