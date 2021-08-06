Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wallingford, CT

Preparing for the worst: Wallingford cops train for active shooter scenario at school

By Luther Turmelle
Middletown Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALLINGFORD — Several weeks from now, the hallways at Lyman Hall High School will be filled with teenagers, chatting excitedly as they make their way between classes. But a different kind of activity was going on at the Pond Hill Road School this week, as town police officers, some carrying modified patrol rifles, moved up and down the halls, entering classrooms and practicing what to do if they were called on to disarm an active shooter.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheshire, CT
City
Wallingford, CT
Wallingford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Wallingford, CT
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Active Shooter Training#Firearms#Lyman Hall High School#Sgt#Swat#Moran Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

School mask fights heating up in conservative states

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With the highly contagious delta variant fueling a surge in coronavirus cases just as students return to classrooms, major school districts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and beyond are increasingly defying Republican leaders who banned school mask mandates in several states. The showdowns have drawn in...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Senate OKs Dems’ $3.5T budget in latest win for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs through the Senate early Wednesday, advancing President Joe Biden’s expansive vision for reshaping federal priorities just hours after handing him a companion triumph on a hefty infrastructure package. Lawmakers approved Democrats’ budget resolution...

Comments / 0

Community Policy