Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Beyoncé Announces Upcoming Ivy Park Rodeo Drop in Denim Chaps

By ETonline Staff
ETOnline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyoncé is taking us to the rodeo with her latest Ivy Park collection. On Friday, the superstar announced the next drop for her popular Adidas x Ivy Park collection, which is inspired by her experiences at the Houston Rodeo, and pays homage to Black cowboys. The upcoming line -- which...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glynn Turman
Person
Queen Bey
Person
Paloma Elsesser
Person
Snoh Aalegra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivy Park#Houston Rodeo#American#Swedish#Instagram#Et Style
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionComplex

Beyoncé Debuts Video For New Rodeo-Themed Ivy Park Collection

The next drop from Beyoncé’s Adidas and Ivy Park collection is just around the corner, and luckily she’s given fans a sneak peek with a new teaser video. Focused on the often forgotten legacy of Black cowboys and cowgirls, the latest collection is called Ivy Park Rodeo. With 58 women’s and unisex pieces, five different pairs of shoes, and 13 accessories, the drop ranges in price from $45 to $200. The new teaser to accompany the reveal of the next Ivy Park release stars Bey herself, sporting some bold denim looks and even showcasing her roping skills.
Beauty & Fashionptownmedia.com

Beyoncé Launches Clothing Line Honoring Black Cowboys

Beyoncé has created a clothing line honoring Black cowboys. The “Ivy Park Rodeo” collection from Adidas was launched Friday featuring the Houston music superstar, seen above in crop top, and denim chaps. The collection features 58 adult apparel styles, 5 adult footwear styles, and 13 different accessories. It also features...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Wide Open Country

Black Cowboys and Cowgirls Inspired Beyoncé's New Clothing Collection, Ivy Park Rodeo

Beyoncé's Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas is officially taking things country. Potentially inspired by her days growing up in Texas where she frequented the Houston Rodeo as a child, the new Ivy Park Rodeo collection is inspired by the Black cowboys and cowgirls who often don't get enough recognition for the parts they played in the Old West and western culture. She even got a real Black cowboy to be one of the new faces of her line, which is seriously cool.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Yeehaw! Beyonce’s Ivy Park Rodeo Collection Has a Western Flair: Details

Giddy up! Beyoncé’s Ivy Park has another collection in the works and it has a major — and we mean major — western spin. Think: cowboy boots, denim chaps and cow print. The drop, which is appropriately called Ivy Park Rodeo, was inspired by the influence of Black cowboys and cowgirls and is a celebration of “the formidable impact of Black men and women on American Western culture,” the brand said in a press release.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Exclusive: Beyoncé announces clothing line inspired by Black cowboys, Houston Rodeo memories

Beyoncé’s latest frontier with her Adidas x IVY Park collection tells the often-forgotten story of Black cowboys and cowgirls. The native Houston superstar, who donned cowboy boots and fringe for the Houston Rodeo as a child, is using her athleisure brand to honor the Black Americans who helped create American cowboy heritage and the Western frontier. With this collection, like much of her art, she continues to use her talent to stir social consciousness and educate.
Celebrities21ninety.com

Everything To Know About Beyonce & Ivy Park's Latest Rodeo-Themed Release

Earlier this week, the latest ad for Adidas x Ivy Park's collection revealed a rodeo-centered theme with Black cowboys. Actor Glynn Turman and his granddaughter, Melinda Siegel, are seen wearing denim in the promotional video for the first look at Ivy Park denim. Turman — whose acting credits include Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Cooley High, and A Different World — is wearing a three-striped jacket, jeans, and even chaps over his shorts. Along with the skilled actor's on-screen work, he is a National US Team Roping Champion finalist and was inducted into the Western Heritage Multi-Cultural Museum’s Hall of Fame in 2011. His monologue in the ad consists of him reminiscing about shoveling manure in exchange for horse riding and the importance of Black cowboys.
CelebritiesEssence

See Jay-Z Represent For Beyoncé By Wearing A Look From Her Ivy Park Swim Collection

And five other times he's reminded us that no one stans more for his wife than him. Jay-Z just proved that he’s the best person to model wife Beyoncé’s Ivy Park swimwear collection, and he didn’t have to step foot in a pool or show some skin to do it. The 51-year-old rapper posed in the upcoming Flex Park capsule collection while living his best live in the Hamptons. He was captured by photographer Lenny Santiago in the men’s shirt and short set, also donning a bucket hat and shades.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Boosts Pink Crop Top & Biker Shorts Set With Striped Yeezy Sneakers for Workout

Jordyn Woods brought a sleek finish with striped sneakers to her latest gym look. While working out with Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns, Woods donned a matching pink crop top and bike shorts. The outfit created a streamlined appearance, with slim-fitting pieces ideal for movement. The model kept her accessories minimal, adding simple stud earrings to the set. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods)   When it came to shoes, Woods completed up her gym ensemble with a pair of white and gray striped Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers, made in partnership with Adidas. The “Reflective...
CelebritiesBillboard

Watch Beyonce Run an Ivy Park Rodeo in Stunning New Campaign Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Giddy up, because Beyoncé's got a new Ivy Park collection on the way. Houston's Queen Bey took channeled her Southern roots in a two-minute teaser on Friday (Aug. 6)...
CelebritiesEssence

Yeehaw: Beyoncé Has Done It Again! Get Into Her Western-Inspired Ode To Black Cowboys

The 58-piece collection may be Ivy Park's best one yet. Beyoncé has sent social media into another firestorm with her latest, rodeo-inspired Ivy Park Collection. Paying homage to her Texas roots, the singer’s popular Adidas x Ivy Park collection is intended to highlight Black cowboys’ and girls’ often-overlooked legacy and their impact on southern culture and the American rodeo.
Celebritieshoustoniamag.com

Beyoncé Pays Homage to Black Cowboys with Ivy Park Release

IT LOOKS LIKE BEYONCÉ'S LATEST Adidas x Ivy Park drop is on the way, and this release is seemingly centered around the legacy and heritage of Black cowboys. The upcoming release was teased on the @WeAreIvyPark Instagram page with a new post, highlighting "The Wire" actor Glynn Turman and his granddaughter, Melinda. The caption details how Melinda was influenced to ride horses by her grandfather, and passing on that same legacy to future generations.
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Meet The Face Of IVY PARK’S New Denim Line, Kate Bosworth Announces Split, Dreaming Big With Coach, And More!

Kate Bosworth & Michael Polish announce split after 10 years together. In a sweet and sentimental post paying tribute to her longterm relationship and marriage to Michael Polish, actress and style star Kate Bosworth shocked fans when she revealed they are parting ways. Fellow celebrities sent uplifting messages to the former couple, wishing them well for the future. Her emotive post can be read below:
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Beyoncé's Daring Beauty Looks For Her New Harper's Bazaar Cover Are A Nod To Houston Rodeo Culture

Every time it seems like Beyoncé can’t possibly get any better, she outdoes herself yet again. Though the singer still hasn’t released new music (she promises that it’s coming soon), she’s reaffirming her star status with a brand new cover for Harper’s Bazaar’s September ICONS issue. Through a variety of rodeo-inspired beauty looks, the 39-year-old leans into her Houston roots — with a stunning, high-fashion twist.
CelebritiesPosted by
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé’s Ivy Park to Highlight Black Cowboys in Next Drop

Click here to read the full article. Everybody needs a pair of denim chaps. Just ask Beyoncé. The next drop of the singer’s popular Adidas x Ivy Park collection will celebrate the often overlooked history of Black cowboys and cowgirls and their continued influence and impact on American rodeo.More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway Called Ivy Park Rodeo, the collection is extensive — 58 women’s and unisex apparel pieces, five shoes and 13 accessories — all designed as reimagined and modernized takes on classic Western wear. Beyoncé started teasing the collection on the Ivy Park website and Instagram page...
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Beyoncé Uses Houston Rappers in Ivy Park AD Campaign

Beyoncé’s clothing line honoring Black cowboys features fellow Houston rappers. The Ivy Park collection campaign features actor Glynn Turman (House of Lies, The Wire, A Different World) a real life cowboy, wearing a denim track suit while riding a horse. As well as Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, and Houston rapper’s Monaleo and Tobe Nwigwe.
MusicPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Beyoncé Reveals Struggles With Insomnia And Dieting

It ain’t easy being at the top: An oft-repeated phrase that Beyoncé knows all too well. Even a person who seems to have it all may have trouble sleeping at night, particularly with the added expectation of being picture perfect every time you step out the door. During a recent...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Beyoncé's Kids Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Carter Steal the Show in Ivy Park Campaign

Watch: Beyonce Posts Must-See Photo of Blue Ivy With Grammy Sippy Cup. Ever since the superstar announced that the fourth drop in her Ivy Park collab with Adidas (set to be released Aug. 19) would be rodeo-chic themed, members of the Bey-hive have been buzzing. However, there's now a whole new buzz of the baby kind forming—thanks in part to the "Love Drought" singer's three children: Blue, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4—taking center stage in her latest campaign video.

Comments / 1

Community Policy