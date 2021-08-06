Beyoncé Announces Upcoming Ivy Park Rodeo Drop in Denim Chaps

Earlier this week, the latest ad for Adidas x Ivy Park's collection revealed a rodeo-centered theme with Black cowboys. Actor Glynn Turman and his granddaughter, Melinda Siegel, are seen wearing denim in the promotional video for the first look at Ivy Park denim. Turman — whose acting credits include Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Cooley High, and A Different World — is wearing a three-striped jacket, jeans, and even chaps over his shorts. Along with the skilled actor's on-screen work, he is a National US Team Roping Champion finalist and was inducted into the Western Heritage Multi-Cultural Museum’s Hall of Fame in 2011. His monologue in the ad consists of him reminiscing about shoveling manure in exchange for horse riding and the importance of Black cowboys.
