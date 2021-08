OMAHA (DTN) -- Average retail fertilizer prices continued to be mostly higher the first week of August 2021, led by potash, according to sellers surveyed by DTN. Six of the eight major fertilizers were higher compared to last month, with only potash up a significant amount, which DTN designates at 5% or more. Potash was up 13% compared to the prior month, and now has an average price of $557 per ton.