Beverly Hills, CA

Vicki Gunvalson’s Fiance Steve Lodge Slams Lisa Vanderpump For Enacting COVID-19 Precautions At TomTom

By Alex Darus
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 5 days ago
Out of all the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ever, Lisa Vanderpump is arguably the most intimidating. Even though her exit after the # puppygate of it all wasn’t cutthroat, LVP doesn’t have time for nonsense . And isn’t afraid to pull out receipts to prove she’s right. Her friendship with Kyle Richards took a left turn and it looks like it won’t be repaired unless Kyle bows down to her old British pal . And even though she’s no longer on the show, LVP loves to poke fun at her old co-stars and push their buttons.

In a turn of surprising events, a former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member is coming for LVP this time around. No, not Vicki Gunvalson . Even better — her fiance Steve Lodge, who’s running for governor in California. Yes, I also feel like I’m in a fever dream. It looks like Steve and Vicki are a perfect match when it comes to speaking on things they either have no knowledge or no particular stake in whatsoever . Fired former Bravolebs have to find some way to fill their time. In the words of Vicki’s son Michael Wolfsmith , let’s just hope Vicki isn’t pulling the same stuff she did with Brooks Ayers and pouring money into Steve’s campaign.

So how does this come back to LVP you may ask? Exactly. According to Page Six , Steve recently posted a video on Instagram to call out Lisa’s restaurant, TomTom, for requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entering her restaurant. Seems fair enough, considering we’re still in a pandemic with new variants arising and people still refusing to get the vax.

In the video , Steve says, “Whatever happened to the right of privacy of your health records? I guess someone forgot to tell them that vaccinated people can also spread and get COVID.” Sir, first you try to be the Governor of Cali. Now you’re trying to be the CDC or something. Log off, please.

RELATED: Vicki Gunvalson’s Son Michael Wolfsmith Says “I Hope My Mom Isn’t Paying For This Disaster” In Response To Steve Lodge’s Bid For California Governor

Steve goes on to list “other contagious viruses” like flu, Ebola, rabies, and others, that are not the focus of, let me say this again, the WORLDWIDE pandemic we’ve been experiencing for A YEAR AND A HALF. “This is not a decision that they made in science but rather fear,” Steve says. OK, Steve lemme see the medical credentials that make you the authority on this. If not, again I repeat, LOG OFF.

He then says that the unvaccinated folks will “have to spend their restaurant dollars elsewhere.” Oh no. How will LVP’s major restaurant business survive without the business of STEVE LODGE and VICKI GUNVALSON ? Something tells me she’ll get along just fine, while wearing her diamond-encrusted mask while dining at TomTom. Pour me a glass of rose, please.

RELATED: Vicki Gunvalson Responds To Son Michael Wolfsmith’s Dig At Steve Lodge’s Run For Governor Of California

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF STEVE CALLING OUT LVP’S RESTAURANT IN A VIDEO? WHY DO YOU THINK HE’S SO OFFENDED BY LVP’S COVID PRECAUTIONS?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/ Bravo ]

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/ Bravo ]

