Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hammond, IN

Venture capitalist gives $25 million to Purdue electrical, computer engineering school

By STAFF REPORTS
Posted by 
The Exponent
The Exponent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HHZue_0bJzLxCg00
Students get hands-on experience in the newly named Elmore Family School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, the largest academic unit at Purdue. Susan Fleck

Purdue's trustees have approved naming the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering for the family of alumnus William B. Elmore in recognition of a $25 million gift, they announced in a press release after they met today in Hammond, Indiana.

The school will be known as the Elmore Family School of Electrical and Computer Engineering. The school will distribute money to address both short- and long-term needs and opportunities including the initiation of research and education centers alongside retention and recruitment support for faculty and students.

“The goal is to enable and sustain significant research and education efforts that will advance the frontiers of knowledge, have transformative impact on society and catapult the Elmore Family School of Electrical and Computer Engineering to national and international preeminence,” Dimitri Peroulis, the Michael and Katherine Birck Head and Reilly Professor of ECE, said in the release. “Today, we are happy to launch the first Elmore ECE Emerging Frontiers Center, called Crossroads of Quantum and AI, and the first Cognitive Computing Institute at Purdue. On the education front, we intend to create additional undergraduate opportunities in AI and a new focus area on semiconductors for our graduate students this year. Furthermore, we plan to aggressively expand our field-defining efforts in the areas of virtual labs, AI-enabled personalized learning and online education.”

Elmore (BS EE’75, MS EE’76), who grew up in Centerville, Ohio, now lives near San Francisco, where he established a highly successful career in the venture capital business.

In 1995, Elmore co-founded Foundation Capital, a venture capital firm based in Palo Alto, California, that invests primarily in enterprise, financial and consumer technology companies. Foundation Capital companies include Netflix, Lending Club, SunRun and Chegg. Now an emeritus partner at Foundation Capital, he continues to invest full-time in promising technology startups. Elmore has served as a director of numerous private and public companies and works actively with the Purdue Research Foundation and in support of Purdue.

The university’s College of Engineering honored Elmore’s career and accomplishments with a Distinguished Engineering Alumni/Alumnae Award in 2017. He also received the Outstanding Electrical and Computer Engineer Award in 2003.

“Purdue has been making great strides in advancing its mission – across many, many fronts – under the guidance of Mitch Daniels, and it’s always good to put energy and money behind great momentum,” Elmore said in the release. “I also believe strongly in Purdue’s mission and the vision of the leadership team in the College of Engineering. And, of course, Purdue contributed a lot to my career.”

Because several members of his extended family attended Purdue, Elmore chose to honor them in the naming of the school.

“I’m not part of a multigenerational Purdue family, but I am part of a ‘horizontal’ Purdue family – we all went to Purdue contemporaneously and had great experiences – and I wanted to recognize how much we all benefited from going to Purdue,” Elmore said. “What I'd really like is for this gift to inspire other folks of both my generation and younger generations to consider giving back in a major way to Purdue. I’d like this to be an example that others could follow.”

Comments / 0

The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college newspaper published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Indiana Education
City
Hammond, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Centerville, IN
Hammond, IN
Education
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Daniels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering School#Ece#Ms Ee#Elmore Co Founded#Foundation Capital#Lending Club#Chegg#Alumnae Award#Computer Engineer Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Posted by
The Exponent

Purdue trustees approve faculty positions, award posthumous degree

Purdue's Board of Trustees ratified two professor positions and awarded a posthumous degree during its Friday meeting at Purdue Northwest. The two newly ratified professors are: Senay Simsek, who was named the dean’s chair in food science, and Richard (Mark) French, who was named the "150th anniversary" professor of engineering technology.
Posted by
The Exponent

Purdue Board of Trustees release 2022 health plans

Purdue's Board of Trustees released its 2022 health plan after a Friday meeting, according to a Purdue press release. Among other rulings, Purdue will not be increasing its employee premiums for the third straight year. Purdue's overall university costs will remain significantly lower than the national average, the release says....
Posted by
The Exponent

C-Span center provides research, opportunity for students

Purdue students have access to one of the most complete records of American political history ever compiled through the archives available at the C-SPAN Center for Scholarship and Engagement on the fourth floor of Young Hall. C-SPAN, which stands for Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network, was founded in 1979 by Purdue...
Posted by
The Exponent

Purdue announces expansion of Rolls-Royce facilities

Rolls-Royce facilities in West Lafayette will expand in the Purdue Aerospace District, Purdue announced today. A partnership between Rolls-Royce, Purdue and the Purdue Research Foundation will allow a new facility to focus on developing high-altitude and hybrid-electric engines for United States military aircraft. The existing facility in West Lafayette will be developed through a multimillion dollar investment from the Purdue Research Foundation, Purdue and Rolls-Royce North America.
Posted by
The Exponent

Masks required for summer commencement

Masks will be required for anyone attending Purdue’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday in Elliott Hall of Music, regardless of vaccination status, Purdue announced Monday. Purdue recently announced that masks in all indoor spaces are required on campus for students, employees and visitors, starting yesterday. The university will host two commencement...
Posted by
The Exponent

Purdue mask announcement creates confusion

Despite the announcement coming in an email containing "Fall 2021 pre-arrival information," Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said the updated mask policy only applies to the summer, not the upcoming fall semester. Students received an email Thursday afternoon with a link to information on Purdue's mask policy. The text above the...
West Lafayette, INPosted by
The Exponent

Purdue professor to receive award for physics research

Professor Michael Manfra was selected as a finalist and honoree for the Falling Walls Foundation in the Physical Sciences for demonstrating the existence of anyons. A Purdue News release announced the feat Wednesday, explaining the significance of the findings for the physical science field. "It is commonly known that two...
Posted by
The Exponent

Crossroads Classic to be discontinued after 2021

After nine years of building rivalries between four staples of Indiana basketball, the annual Crossroads Classic will be discontinued after the 2021-22 season, according to a statement from Purdue Athletics. While the reason for the cancelation has not been confirmed, Athletic Director Mike Bobinski blames Indiana University and the University...
Posted by
The Exponent

More students awarded 'Old Golden Tickets'

Three more students have been awarded with the "Old Golden Ticket," a $9,992 award randomly selected from vaccinated students. The fourth ticket was delivered Tuesday afternoon to sophomore Jeremiah Monteiro at his home in Naperville, Illinois. Monteiro is an industrial engineering student, according to a post from the Life at Purdue Twitter account.

Comments / 0

Community Policy