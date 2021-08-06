Mack Wilson pondered retirement in 2020 due to injury limiting him

After a day off, the Cleveland Browns are back at it in training camp on Friday. While not getting a lot of attention, compared to a number of other storylines around the team, the linebacker competition is interesting with Mack Wilson inserting himself into the conversation during the first week of camp.

With Anthony Walker out for more than a week and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah missing the start of camp on the COVID-19 list, Wilson has had a chance to shine. With the two newcomers sidelined, Jacob Phillips, Malcolm Smith and Wilson get more chances to fight for a starting spot and, in the end, a roster spot.

Wilson has been a polarizing figure with the Browns. A highly recruited, five-star athlete, the linebacker made plays during his college days at Alabama but fell to Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

In his two years in the league, Wilson has graded poorly by Pro Football Focus’ standards. Last year, in just over 400 snaps he had an overall grade of 41.9, good for third-worst on the defense.

Speaking to the media today, Wilson shared that his knee problem caused him to ponder retirement:

Wilson has reported to camp healthy and in good shape. His play on the field in camp has been markedly improved, likely due to a healthy knee. Whether or not he makes the roster is still to be determined but Wilson’s struggles last year clearly weighed on him.