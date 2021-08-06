Black Widow: 20 Easter Eggs And References You May Have Missed
The latest MCU movie is finally here as Phase 4 continues. After over a year of delays, Black Widow is finally here--and it's the first MCU movie released directly on Disney+ so you can watch from the comfort of your own home. While the timing may be a bit awkward, given Natasha's foregone conclusion as a dead superhero thanks to Avengers: Endgame, the movie itself is still exactly what you've come to expect from Marvel Studios. There's plenty of bombastic action, humor, and, of course, details crammed into every nook and cranny to help flesh out this massive shared universe.www.gamespot.com
Comments / 0