Black Widow: 20 Easter Eggs And References You May Have Missed

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for the premiere episode of What If. If you have not yet seen it, continue reading at your own risk!. In reality as we know it, “What If” is a dream. We take events as we understand them, and question how things may have been different had a particular element changed – but it’s merely a thought experiment. Such is not the case in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however. Built into the franchise is the concept of the multiverse, which is the idea that there is not one, but infinite realities, and within them can be discovered infinite possibilities. This is the most basic idea at the core concept of Marvel Studios’ latest Disney+ original series, and the show has kicked off with a fun and thrilling alternate dimension adventure.