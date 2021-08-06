Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The most disappointing photos of Spain's top 10 tourist spots

By Kamila Barca, Qayyah Moynihan
insider.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone has a good side and Spain's most famous monuments are no exception. Spain's top sights aren't usually considered tourist traps but they aren't always perfect. Here are 10 photos of Spain's top sights, according to TripAdvisor travelers' ratings. Visit Insider's homepage for more stories. Tourists don't tend to describe...

www.insider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Tourist Attraction#Insider#The Sagrada Familia#Royal Alc Zar#The Cathedral Of Mallorca#The Alhambra Palace#Santa B Rbara Castle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Related
LifestyleNew York Post

Dutch tourist dies after swallowing car keys in Spain

A Dutch man swallowed his car keys while vacationing in Barcelona and pleaded for help inside a supermarket — but he died because no one could understand what he was saying. The 37-year-old tourist, whose name was not revealed, entered the store in the Sarria district of Catalonia’s capital about 10:15 p.m. Aug. 5 in a state of distress, The US Sun reported.
Lifestyletravelzoo.com

$1599 – Visit Spain's Most Popular Cities: 8 Nights w/Air

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Buy this deal now and, if you need to change your booking, you can do so without fees. Spain is "passionate, sophisticated and devoted to living the good life" (Lonely Planet). On this 8-night guided tour, get a glimpse into that life as you make your way through six Spanish cities, all while saving $1300 vs. similar trips.
EnvironmentArkansas Online

Temperature in Spain tops 116 degrees

MADRID -- Spain set a new provisional heat record of 116.96 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday as Southern Europe sweltered under a relentless summer sun. Italy put 16 cities on red alert for health risks and Portugal warned 75% of its regions that they faced a "significantly increased risk" of wildfires.
LifestyleTelegraph

The secret coast of Spain that tourists forgot

The Spanish haven’t really been banging on about staycations in these strange times – holidaying in their own country is nothing new to them. But with so much to choose from, where is it that the Spanish go? All over the place, from Tossa de Mar to Marbella. But in the height of summer, after months of sweltering in the cities of central and southern Spain, the more savvy head for the north, where the heat is pleasant rather than oppressive, and you can spend all day outside without fainting.
Lifestyletheculturetrip.com

The Best Family-Friendly Hotels in Málaga, Spain

Forget what you think you know about the Costa del Sol. Málaga is the antidote to the anodyne beach resorts that dot the coast of Spain. It’s a city of rich Moorish, Roman and Medieval history, with a palate-pleasing foodie culture. Abundant museums and clean city beaches mean there’s plenty here to keep families with tiny travellers entertained. These are the best hotels for you and your clan – book your stay now with Culture Trip.
Lifestylemeetingstoday.com

Stunning New Coastal Hotels in Bermuda, Thailand and Turks and Caicos

Stay up to date on the latest venue openings and property renovations, including these found around the world. In May 2021, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts opened The St. Regis Bermuda Resort in the historic town of St. George’s, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The property is nestled among the turquoise waters of St. Catherine’s Beach and is the first Marriott International luxury brand property to debut on the island.
Travelbrides.com

Where to Honeymoon in Spain

If you’re plotting a honeymoon that has it all, put a pin on your map over the country of Spain. With one of the oldest and richest cultures in Europe, the country offers everything couples could want in a honeymoon: beautiful beaches, over-the-top gastronomy, incredible architecture, thriving city centers, and sizzling nightlife.
Travelpassionpassport.com

Hidden Gems: Best Places to Visit in Brazil

Brazil is a country full of colour and vibrant beauty. However, a lot of travellers don’t venture too far from the tourist hubs of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Foz do Iguaçu. I was lucky enough to spend a few months living in this incredible country, and during my time there I discovered some wonderful hidden gems that should be on your bucket list right now.
Travelbreakingtravelnews.com

Kew Gardens tops England visitor attraction list

The Annual Visitor Attractions Survey from VisitEngland shows the severe impact on visitor attractions from the Covid-19 pandemic. Released today, the study shows with a 65 per cent drop in visitors overall compared to 2019 and a 55 per cent decline in revenue. These declines were driven by site closures...
SportsThe Berrics Canteen

Paris’s Most Historic Skate Spots With Vincent Milou

All this week, The Berrics is on location in France for Red Bull‘s ‘Paris Conquest’ contest which recreates four well-known historic Paris spots—Bloc de Bercy; Quais de Seine and Ledges de Republique; Curb du Luxembourg; and Cadran Solaire Chatelet Les Halles—under the shadow of the Eiffel Tower! Local skatespot historian Vincent Milou gives you some background (and clips) at each one in today’s video. Red Bull’s ‘Paris Conquest’ kicks off tomorrow! (Photo: Benjamin Edwards.)
Trafficcountryliving.com

The most spectacular winter train journeys in Europe

If you've spent summer enjoying calming steam train rides in Britain or great rail journeys abroad, you'll want to browse our brilliant ideas for winter train journeys in Europe that celebrate the most magical season of the year. We know summer is still in full swing, but it's never too...
Worldmatadornetwork.com

How to go island hopping in the Maldives for a sun-soaked getaway

My hand hovered over the sliding glass door; I had always imagined being in this exact situation and I wanted to make sure I was fully present to absorb it. As I set foot onto the private deck, the fog of exhaustion temporarily lifted while my unwashed plane hair simultaneously frizzed to the extreme.
Lifestyletravelzoo.com

$1199 – Luxurious Phuket Vacation: 5 Nights for 2

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Secure the deal now and choose your travel dates when you’re ready. Or, get a 100% refund if you don’t go. Learn more. Thailand's largest island, Phuket, just opened for international travelers. To celebrate, we've negotiated this exclusive deal at COMO Point Yamu — where the views of the Andaman Sea are so captivating, they landed the hotel on Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 Readers' Choice list of the Top 10 Resorts in the Country.
Travelcntravellerme.com

8 of the best hotels in Mauritius

One of Mauritius’ most iconic and distinguished addresses, One&Only Saint Le Geran is perched on its own private peninsula on the island’s north east side, its sugary white sand lapped by shimmering aquamarine water. A fusion of colonial and contemporary architecture dictates the aesthetic, the historic charm retained from when the hotel first opened in the 1970s, while updated with all the necessary modcons and five-star touches you’d expect from a One&Only resort. Set amongst 60 acres of landscaped gardens, privacy reigns supreme at this Mauritian hideaway, and all guest rooms and suites offer serene lagoon or ocean views. While there might not be much nearby, the resort more than makes up for it with a myriad of activities to suit guests of all travelling styles: spot wildlife on a kayak through the mangroves, take off on a guided hike across the Tamarind Falls or take a Harley Davidson out for a spin with the resort’s general manager.
Lifestylesgmagazine.com

Impress your date with a sky-high, private Japanese dining experience

Missing Japan? Then check out an experiential dining experience that literally scales new heights with Fly Me to Japan, Mount Faber Leisure Group’s new limited-time programme which is happening now till Dec 30 in partnership with the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO). Celebrating 55 years of Singapore-Japan relations, Fly Me...
Lifestylecntraveller.com

Video: A Postcard from Venice

Watch our latest Postcard video to cruise down the Grand Canal on a vaporetto water bus or gondola; wander the rustic calles and around palazzos, stopping off at some of our favourite insider spots including the Royal Gardens; and marvel at the magnificent architecture of the Basilica di Santa Maria Della Salute and Basilica di San Marco. Plus, see snippets of breakfast at The Gritti Palace, lunch at Terrazza Danieli and aperitivi at The St Regis. Watch now and be transported to Italy’s City of Water.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Africa Travel Week 2022 to be held in Cape Town from 11 to 13 April

CAPE TOWN – Africa Travel Week 2022 will go ahead from 11 to 13 April in the Host City of Cape Town bringing together Pan-African & International exhibitors as well as buyers from across the globe at headline shows, World Travel Market Africa (WTM Africa) and International Luxury Travel Market Africa (ILTM Africa).
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...

Comments / 0

Community Policy