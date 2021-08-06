A university-led remedy to place-based discrimination in Richmond, Va.

Last summer, as nationwide racial justice protests swept the nation, Richmond, Va.’s Black mayor Levar Marcus Stoney introduced a plan to remove the statues of Confederate leaders that lined the city’s Monument Avenue. “Richmond is no longer the capital of the Confederacy,” Mayor Stoney told reporters. But change could not come fast enough; protestors toppled several of the structures in the days after Stoney’s announcement. It’s no surprise that patience had worn thin, as the reification of Confederate leaders has documented negative impacts on Black workers’ earnings.