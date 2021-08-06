Woman facing child abuse charge for allegedly forcing young son into trunk of car

PUEBLO, Colo. (WHDH) — A woman is facing a child abuse charge after she allegedly forced her young son into the trunk of a car in Pueblo, Colorado on Wednesday afternoon. Officers responding to a report of possible child abuse on N. Norwood Avenue around 2:20 p.m. learned that 33-year-old Chelsea Trujillo forcefully placed her 5-year-old son in the trunk of her vehicle, according to Pueblo police.