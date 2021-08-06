Severe COVID-19 Complication Can Present Differently in Children

In this issue of Hospital Pediatrics, Kushner et al1 conducted an extensive chart review of 117 pediatric hospitalizations with a positive severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test from May 10, 2020, to February 10, 2021, at a quaternary care academic children’s hospital in northern California. Study authors used a set of predetermined criteria to characterize each hospitalization as either likely or unlikely for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). They found that 53 hospitalizations (45%) were unlikely to be due to disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. Rather, patients were hospitalized for a wide range of other diagnoses, including bacterial infections, scheduled surgical procedures, appendicitis, ingestions, anaphylaxis, and neurologic conditions. Of the 64 patients who were likely to have been hospitalized for COVID-19, 3 were asymptomatic and 27 had mild to moderate symptoms, with 20 characterized as either severe or critical (the remaining 14 were diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children [MIS-C]).