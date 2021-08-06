Cancel
Severe COVID-19 Complication Can Present Differently in Children

By Aislinn Antrim, Associate Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stepwise approach to treatment for multisystem inflammatory syndrome, beginning with initiation of immunomodulatory drugs, was successful in all patients included in the study. When assessing pediatric patients with COVID-19 who may have multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), clinicians should make patient-based decisions and apply a stepwise approach to treatment, according...

Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

Half of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Develop a Complication

Study is most comprehensive of its kind and included more than 70,000 adults in the UK hospitalized with severe COVID-19 disease. Of these, half (36,367 of 73,197) developed one or more health complications during their hospitalization. Most common complications included renal, complex respiratory, and systemic complications, but cardiovascular, neurological, and...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
CNN

COVID-19 lung x-rays show difference vaccination can make

ST. LOUIS — Dr. Ghassan Kamel is the director of the Medical ICU at SSM Health SLU Hospital in St. Louis. Most of his patients aren't vaccinated. Right now, he said most of his patients are younger than the ones he saw in December. But this time around, the vaccine is in the mix.
Public Healthaappublications.org

Adjudicating Reasons for Hospitalization Reveals That Severe Illness From COVID-19 in Children Is Rare

In this issue of Hospital Pediatrics, Kushner et al1 conducted an extensive chart review of 117 pediatric hospitalizations with a positive severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test from May 10, 2020, to February 10, 2021, at a quaternary care academic children’s hospital in northern California. Study authors used a set of predetermined criteria to characterize each hospitalization as either likely or unlikely for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). They found that 53 hospitalizations (45%) were unlikely to be due to disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. Rather, patients were hospitalized for a wide range of other diagnoses, including bacterial infections, scheduled surgical procedures, appendicitis, ingestions, anaphylaxis, and neurologic conditions. Of the 64 patients who were likely to have been hospitalized for COVID-19, 3 were asymptomatic and 27 had mild to moderate symptoms, with 20 characterized as either severe or critical (the remaining 14 were diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children [MIS-C]).
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Immunocompromised Patients With Persistent COVID-19 Infections May Give Rise to Variants of Concern

The partial immune response observed in these patients can create an environment for immune selection of evolutionary variants, according to the authors of the study. Investigators warn in an article in the New England Journal of Medicine that persistent COVID-19 infections in immunocompromised individuals could result in novel SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. The partial immune response observed in these patients can create an environment for immune selection of evolutionary variants, according to the authors.
Miami, FLstudyfinds.org

Flu shots may protect against severe complications from COVID-19

MIAMI, Fla. — Still hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine? How about settling for a flu shot instead? A new study reveals the annual influenza vaccine may provide significant protection against some of the most serious complications from a coronavirus infection. Researchers from the University of Miami Miller School of...
Public HealthGizmodo

Will Everyone Be Exposed to Covid-19 Eventually? It's Complicated

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on masking for those fully vaccinated against covid-19, recommending that people living in areas of high transmission once again don masks while inside public spaces. The move came after the CDC obtained new data concerning the Delta variant, the most transmissible strain of the coronavirus to emerge yet—data that suggests even vaccinated individuals who develop breakthrough infections can still transmit the virus to others.
Pharmaceuticalshealthday.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Safe, Recommended for Pregnant Women, CDC Says

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pregnant women should not hesitate to get COVID-19 vaccines, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in updated guidance issued Wednesday. Previously, the country's leading health agency had only said that pregnant women were "eligible" for the vaccine. The latest recommendation...
Public Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Natural Language Processing Helps Assess COVID-19 Complications

“While the structured EHR fields such as ICD codes are modestly informative, the true context of comorbidities and complications is buried in the millions of unstructured patient notes,” the authors explained in the study. “In this study, we have leveraged ‘augmented curation’ of EHR notes in COVID-19 patients to map...
Mental Healthcontagionlive.com

Risk Factors Linked With Brain Complications in COVID-19 Patients

Commonly reported issues included delirium, encephalopathies and psychiatric complications. A recent study conducted by investigators from the University of Southampton has found that certain risk factors may contribute to a range of brain complications in individuals who are hospitalized with a severe case of COVID-19. Results from the study were...

