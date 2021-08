Donald Trump's election lies have become the background noise of our civic life, but some officials don't have the luxury of simply ignoring the former president's nonsense. Politico reported in June, for example, "The conspiracy theory that Donald Trump will be reinstated as president in August has sparked concerns at the Department of Homeland Security, a top official there told members of Congress." CNN reported soon after that Justice Department officials also concluded that the former president's delusional claims increase the risk of political violence from his most rabid followers.