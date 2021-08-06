Cancel
Travis Barker, Tyson Ritter & iann diorr unite on new LILHUDDY track, “Don’t Freak Out”

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlink-182‘s Travis Barker and The All-American Rejects‘ Tyson Ritter have united with “Mood” rapper iann diorr for a new song from LILHUDDY. The track is called “Don’t Freak Out,” and is a bit more laid back then perhaps its early 2000s pop-punk pedigree suggests — basically, it sounds like a more sensitive, earnest version of “Gives You Hell.” You can download “Don’t Freak Out” now via digital outlets.

