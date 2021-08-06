Georgia schools allowed to set their own rules for handling COVID quarantines

When COVID-19 was declared a national emergency in March 2020, Stephanie Schroeder joined throngs of her neighbors at local grocery stores to stock up on toilet paper and water. Through spring and summer, the McDonough resident made all of the suggested life adjustments — staying at home, wearing a mask when she did go out, avoiding crowds and sanitizing her hands as if her life depended on it. Her efforts were prescient but powerless against a virus that has since claimed the lives of more than 21,000 Georgians.