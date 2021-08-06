Cancel
Georgia State

Georgia schools allowed to set their own rules for handling COVID quarantines

By Ty Tagami
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New rules for Georgia schools went into effect this week allowing districts to make their own quarantine policies for students exposed to COVID-19. The Aug. 2 order by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey recommends that schools follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but says “schools may elect to adhere to different quarantine requirements as developed by the local school district to facilitate in-person learning.”

Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

OPINION: COVID long-hauler is now vaccine advocate

When COVID-19 was declared a national emergency in March 2020, Stephanie Schroeder joined throngs of her neighbors at local grocery stores to stock up on toilet paper and water. Through spring and summer, the McDonough resident made all of the suggested life adjustments — staying at home, wearing a mask when she did go out, avoiding crowds and sanitizing her hands as if her life depended on it. Her efforts were prescient but powerless against a virus that has since claimed the lives of more than 21,000 Georgians.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

State lawmakers barred from touring Arrendale prison

Civil rights group alleges inhumane treatment at women’s facility. ALTO ― Corrections officials on Wednesday denied entry to seven state representatives probing allegedly inhumane conditions at Georgia’s largest women’s prison. It’s just another example, critics say, of a lack of transparency by the Georgia Department of Corrections. The agency has...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ambulance delays at Hartsfield-Jackson prompt moves to improve

Delays in responses to medical emergencies at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport are prompting airport and Atlanta Fire Rescue officials to work to fix the problems. The Atlanta airport has multiple fire stations and a centralized command and control center, a division of the Atlanta Fire Rescue department with life support trucks and ambulances, and hundreds of automated external defibrillators throughout the terminals and concourses, first aid and CPR programs, and mobile medic response teams on bikes.
Cobb County, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cobb Legal Aid to offer expansive support during the eviction process

Cobb County plans to pump money into a nonprofit program that assists renters who are looking for help in avoiding eviction. Last month, county commissioners voted to give $680,000 to Cobb Legal Aid to start its Housing Stability Project. It’s money the county received from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan. The program will help address a 28% increase in the number of tenants looking for assistance.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia elections chief seeks constitutional ban on voting that’s already illegal

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Wednesday called for amending the Georgia Constitution to ban noncitizens from voting, a prohibition already enshrined in a state law. Raffensperger, who is facing several Republican challengers in next year’s election, said a constitutional amendment would prevent the possibility of noncitizens being allowed...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta home rents rising faster than most U.S. cities

Demand for rental housing here continues to outpace supply and prices have kept rising rapidly, according to several companies tracking housing data. Last month’s average rent in metro Atlanta was $1,488 — up 17% from the same month a year ago, twice the national average increase, according to RealPage, a Richardson, Texas-based firm that sells real estate software and analysis.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Busy road in NE Atlanta could take 1 year to reopen after bridge fire

A busy road in northeast Atlanta could take a year or more to reopen if a fire-damaged bridge requires a complete rebuild, city transportation officials said. In a city council meeting Wednesday, Atlanta Department of Transportation Commissioner Josh Rowan said the worst-case scenario for the damaged bridge on Cheshire Bridge Road would require total demolition and building a new bridge from scratch.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

GBI identifies man killed in shootout with deputies in NW Georgia

A man was killed during a shootout with sheriff’s deputies in northwest Georgia on Monday night, according to the GBI. Whitfield County deputies were sent to an area near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Westgate Drive in Rocky Face around 11:30 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about a shooting, the GBI said. At the scene, which was near a post office, deputies made contact with Steven Ray Bailey, 63, of Rocky Face, who was armed.

Comments / 1

