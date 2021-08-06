Georgia schools allowed to set their own rules for handling COVID quarantines
New rules for Georgia schools went into effect this week allowing districts to make their own quarantine policies for students exposed to COVID-19. The Aug. 2 order by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey recommends that schools follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but says “schools may elect to adhere to different quarantine requirements as developed by the local school district to facilitate in-person learning.”www.ajc.com
