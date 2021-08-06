Cancel
Foo Fighters blast “You Should Be Dancing” cover at Westboro Baptist Church protestors

Cover picture for the articleFoo Fighters have some advice for the Westboro Baptist Church: why not try dancing, instead?. The Kansas-based hate group, known for its inflammatory homophobic and racist remarks and demonstrations, set up a protest against Dave Grohl and company’s concert in Bonner Springs Thursday. In response, the Foos drove past the protest while blasting their cover of the Bee Gees song “You Should Be Dancing.”

