More than $4,200 worth of items stolen from unlocked trailer

A Spring Hill man who made an overnight stop in Salina is out more than $4,200 worth of items after someone got into an unlocked trailer he was pulling behind his vehicle. The 60-year-old man told police that sometime between 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday, someone got into the unlocked trailer while it was parked at the Baymont Inn, 1740 W. Crawford Street, Salina Police Detective Sergeant David Villanueva said this morning.