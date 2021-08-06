Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salina, KS

More than $4,200 worth of items stolen from unlocked trailer

Posted by 
Salina Post
Salina Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Spring Hill man who made an overnight stop in Salina is out more than $4,200 worth of items after someone got into an unlocked trailer he was pulling behind his vehicle. The 60-year-old man told police that sometime between 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday, someone got into the unlocked trailer while it was parked at the Baymont Inn, 1740 W. Crawford Street, Salina Police Detective Sergeant David Villanueva said this morning.

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salina, KS
Salina, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Spring Hill, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Salina Post A Spring Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Laptops
Related
Salina, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Trailer with ATVs stolen from west Salina motel parking lot

A Little Rock, Ark., man is out more than $5,500 after a trailer he was pulling was stolen while he stayed at a west Salina motel. David Rieger, 48, Little Rock, Ark., told police that sometime between 2-6 a.m. Friday someone stole his 14-foot flatbed trailer with two four-wheel ATVs on it and the trailer hitch from his vehicle, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The vehicle and trailer were parked at the Baymont Inn, 1740 W. Crawford Street.
Brookville, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Glock stolen from Brookville man's pickup

BROOKVILLE - The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of a pistol from the pickup of a Brookville man. Gregory Norris, 63, Brookville, told deputies that sometime between Aug. 1 and Friday, someone stole a Glock 42 .380 caliber pistol from his 2005 Ford pickup, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. There were no signs of forced entry.
Salina, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Two hurt; drivers both claim green lights in Tuesday collision

For the second time in a month, two drivers involved in a collision both claimed they had a green light. This time, however, two independent witnesses confirmed their claims. Isaiah Randalle, 21, of Salina, was westbound on W. Crawford Street and making a lefthand turn onto S. Broadway Boulevard when his 2019 Dodge Charger collided with a northbound 2005 Toyota Camry driven by Jamie Davidson, 74, of Abilene, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The accident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Salina, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Police determine Salina woman's death accidental

The Salina Police Department has issued the following statement concerning the death of a Salina woman whose body was found near the entrance to Lakewood Park in June. On June 1, 2021, officers of the Salina Police Department responded to Lakewood Park, 250 N. Lakewood Park Drive, for a report of a female lying face down near the south entrance. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased unidentified white female.
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Police catch Kan. man selling drugs from his car

COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on numerous drug charges after an arrest. Just before 8:30p.m. August 5, police responded to a report of possible drug activity at Windsor Court Apartments, 305 E. Windsor Road in northeast Arkansas City, according to a media release. The report included...
Salina, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Impounded stolen pickup stolen again, impounded again

A pickup that was stolen twice has now been impounded twice. On Sunday, police were called to an impound lot at 1334 N. Ohio Street owned by Palmer Towing for the report of a stolen pickup, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Sometime between 2-5 p.m. Sunday, someone...
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Police: 3 adults, juvenile jailed after Kan. theft investigation

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating four suspects following a theft at a convenience store in Great Bend. Just after 3:30p.m. Aug. 5, police responded to the Finer Mobile Homes Trailer Park, 5501 9th Street, Lot #105 in Great Bend in reference to the execution of a Felony Theft and Narcotics Search Warrant, according to a media release.
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Sheriff: 70-year-old Kan. man jumps off boat, drowns

MONTGOMERY COUNTY —Authorities have identified a man who drowned over the weekend in a southeast Kansas lake. Just before 7 p.m., Friday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office along with Independence EMS and Independence Rural Fire, responded to the Elk City Lake State Park swimming area for a man who went under water and never resurfaced, according to Sheriff Ron Wade.
Saline County, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Man hospitalized in Salina after motorcycle accident

SALINE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 9 a.m. Monday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Honda motorcycle driven by David S. Friedrichsen, 39, Loveland, Colo., was was northbound on Interstate 135 just south of W. Schilling Road in the passing lane. The...
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Sheriff: SW Kan. woman dead after home explosion, fire

STANTON COUNTY—Authorities are investigating the cause of a fatal home explosion and fire in Johnson City in southwest Kansas. Just after 10a.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to the explosion at a home in the 300 Block of Lake Street in Johnson City, according to Stanton County Sheriff Jason Stewart. First...
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Kansas man charged in shooting that injured 3

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man accused of shooting three others made his first court appearance in the case Thursday. Andres Garza-Cabral, 20, Wichita, was charged with 3 counts of aggravated battery, criminal carrying of a weapon, and transporting an open container of alcoholic beverage, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy