Asbury Park music legend Leon Trent knows something about entertaining an audience. After all, he's been playing shows at the Jersey Shore and beyond for the last 60 years. “I am as visual as I am musical because I believe presentation is everything,” said Trent, who plays with his Waterfront Duo from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Park, and 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at the Music Mondays series at Springwood Park in Asbury Park. “You got to give them something to look at — you got to have your audience right there.