Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, VT

UVM Health Network to Require Vaccination or Weekly Testing for Employees

By Colin Flanders
Posted by 
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

University of Vermont Health Network workers will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. The requirement was announced Friday and goes into effect October 1. It applies to the nearly 15,000 employees across the hospital network's six hospitals, though employees will be able to request medical or religious exemptions. The move comes as the highly infectious Delta variant continues to surge across the United States.

www.sevendaysvt.com

Comments / 0

sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont COVID-19 Vaccines
Burlington, VT
Health
Local
Vermont Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Network#Uvm#Vaccinations#Health Care#The Uvm Health Network#Dartmouth Hitchcock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

‘We Support You’: The Power of Ending Addiction Stigma

Stacy Beckett is famous. At least, sometimes it feels that way to her. She and her mother, Jane Smith, are part of a public service messaging campaign — created in partnership with the Vermont Department of Health and HMC Advertising — to increase awareness of, and end, the stigma surrounding substance use disorder. The commercial they recorded, “End Addiction Stigma — Stacy & Jane’s Story,” has been viewed on YouTube more than 273,000 times.
Chittenden County, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Letters to the Editor (8/11/21)

[Re "Nowhere to Go," August 4]: The story on Vermont's housing crisis, while in many ways informative, is nevertheless lacking a crucial, seldom-acknowledged part of the story of how this crisis came to be. Measures taken by the Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, to rescue the...
AnimalsPosted by
sevendaysvt

Going Public About the Private Shame of Surrendering a Pet

I knew from the moment I heard the dogs barking outside that something was very wrong. Just as a mother penguin can distinguish the sounds of her own chick from those of thousands in the colony, I could tell from Maya and Ernie's barks whether they were anxious or playful or announcing the arrival of the UPS truck.
AnimalsPosted by
sevendaysvt

Vermont Mealworm Farm Fuels Plants, Pets and People

Would you eat a mealworm? Bob Simpson hopes your answer is yes — or that you'd at least feed some to your chickens. Simpson owns Vermont Mealworm Farm, where he raises roughly 2.4 million of the squiggly insects — the larval form of a species of darkling beetle — in a temperature-controlled room below the parlor where he once milked cows. Some people cook with them, but the insects are used primarily as animal feed, and their frass — that is, waste — serves as plant fertilizer.
Winooski, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Winooski Cleaner Charged With Scamming COVID-19 Business Relief Program

The owner of a Winooski cleaning business faces fraud and money laundering charges for allegedly forging documents last year to obtain a larger pandemic relief loan. Dennis Duffy II, 38, pleaded not guilty in federal court Monday following an indictment that accuses him of grossly misrepresenting his business, Night Owl Cleaning, in an application for a Payroll Protection Program loan.
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Weinberger Recommends Indoor Masking as COVID Cases Rise

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger is recommending that people mask up in public indoor spaces in the city to stem the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus. Released Friday evening, the mayor's guidance comes just two months after city councilors rescinded a previous masking mandate in Burlington....
Grafton County, NHPosted by
sevendaysvt

UVM Reinstates Its Indoor Mask Mandate

In light of a regional and national spike in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, the University of Vermont reinstated its mask mandate on Friday, requiring that all students, faculty, staff and visitors wear face coverings while indoors on campus. “We will continue to monitor the rate of COVID-19...
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Three Needs in Burlington Requires Proof of Vaccination

Getting carded has new meaning at Three Needs, a popular Burlington bar. Starting today at 4 p.m., every customer who wants to enter the bar at 185 Pearl Street must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. To get into the bar, each patron has to show the door person their vaccination card, a photo of the card or an app that indicates their vaccination status.
South Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Act 250 Notice Application #4C1274-1 and Hearing 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093

On June 18, 2021, A & C Realty, LLC, 31 Commerce Avenue, South Burlington, VT 05403 filed application #4C1274-1 for a project described as (1) 150,000 cy of bedrock removal, processing and shipment of material off-site; and (2) the construction of two additional 20,000 sf commerical buildings with associated site improvements. The project is located at 123 Old Colchester Road, in Essex, VT. This project will be evaluated by the District 4 Environmental Commission in accordance with the 10 environmental criteria of 10 V.S.A., § 6086(a).
Vermont StatePosted by
sevendaysvt

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Eric C. Davis

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-03292. To the creditors of: Eric C. Davis, late of Burlington, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Vermont StatePosted by
sevendaysvt

Notice to Creditors: Cheryl A. McDonough

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION Chittenden Unit Docket No. 21-PR-03312. To The Creditors of: Cheryl A. McDonough, late of Burlington, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Vermont StatePosted by
sevendaysvt

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Charles Erdelyi

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-03941. To the Creditors of: Charles Erdelyi late of Williston. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Vermont StatePosted by
sevendaysvt

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Kristina M. Oxholm

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Milton, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Act 250 Notice Minor Application #4C1144-7 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093

On July 23, 2021, Camp Holdings, LLC, 78 Precast Road, Milton, VT 05468 filed application number 4C1144-7 for a project generally described as removal of an existing 3- bedroom home and construction of a 4,800 sf warehouse along with a gravel access drive and parking area. The project parcel includes an existing commercial building (19 Precast Road). The project is located at 3 Precast Road and 19 Precast Road in Milton, Vermont.
Waterbury, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

At Owl’s Head Orchard in Waterbury, CSA Members Pick Unsprayed Fruit

"The orchard is a mistake," Jody Bouchard proclaimed, sitting among his 300 semidwarf apple trees on a Waterbury hillside with a stunning view of Camel's Hump. The mistake, he explained, dates back 28 years to an unexpected tax refund. Bouchard's then brother-in-law had mentioned wanting an orchard to keep his five sons busy. With some of the windfall, Bouchard, now 69, decided to surprise him with one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy