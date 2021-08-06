UVM Health Network to Require Vaccination or Weekly Testing for Employees
University of Vermont Health Network workers will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. The requirement was announced Friday and goes into effect October 1. It applies to the nearly 15,000 employees across the hospital network's six hospitals, though employees will be able to request medical or religious exemptions. The move comes as the highly infectious Delta variant continues to surge across the United States.www.sevendaysvt.com
