Vegetables are good for you. This is simply hard to dispute considering all the overwhelming evidence that supports the idea that your plate should be as colorful as possible in order for you to reap the maximum health benefits. When it comes to vegetables, it's a good idea to remember that you shouldn't feel restricted to a couple of popular choices. Don't be afraid to experiment. Think about root veggies such as turnips and potatoes, for example. As per Healthline, turnips belong to the cruciferous family that includes other vegetables such as bok choy and kale.