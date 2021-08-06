Provincetown’s July COVID-19 Outbreak Was National News. Now, Its Restaurant and Nightlife Operators Are Trying to Turn the Season Around.
Alex Morse, the town administrator of Provincetown, Massachusetts, wasn’t overly concerned when two new cases of COVID-19 were reported on July 9, 2021. The Cape Cod beach town — a small chunk of land at the easternmost point of Massachusetts known as a hub for LGBTQ culture, nightlife, and the arts, especially during the summer — had just celebrated the Fourth of July, which meant an influx of tourists strolling up and down Commercial Street, its main thoroughfare, popping into shops, bars, restaurants, and dance clubs. Sporadic cases were to be expected, but Provincetown had done the work to protect itself against the worst outcomes of the pandemic: Some 95 percent of its temporary and permanent residents were fully inoculated.boston.eater.com
