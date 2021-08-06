Dixie Fire East Zone Operations Morning Briefing Video for Friday, August 6, 2021

Emergency and disaster management briefing for August 6, 2021: The River Fire destroyed at least 76 structures and prompted evacuations in two counties; the CPSC has recalled two million dehumidifiers for an overheating and fire risk; there are few viable alternative routes for through traffic as I-70 remains closed through Glenwood Canyon in Colorado; the governor of Hawaii signed an emergency declaration for the Waimea brushfire burning in South Kona; low water levels in Lake Oroville prompted the shutdown of the dam’s hydroelectric plant; residents of Greenville, California, were ordered to evacuate as the Dixie Fire exploded and then destroyed their town; the NHC is monitoring tropical activity off the coast of Africa for development; and the AVO issued Aviation Code: Orange and Alert Level: Watch for the Pavlof Volcano for ongoing low-level ash eruptions.
