Dixie Fire East Zone Operations Morning Briefing Video for Friday, August 6, 2021

goldrushcam.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 6, 2021 - Dixie Fire East Zone Morning Fire Behavior Video Update for August 6. Jeff Cagle, Planning Operations Section Chief gives the morning fire behavior video update for August 6.

