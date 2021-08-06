Creamy Pineapple Coleslaw Recipe
What country do you think created the first coleslaw? While ancient Romans served some cabbage dishes, according to NPR, coleslaw reminiscent of the American backyard barbecue staple that we know today most likely originated in the Netherlands! This delectable, creamy slaw inherited its name from the Dutch word koosla, which translates to "cabbage salad." Recipes for the famous side appeared in America from at least 1770 onward, and have decorated tables ever since. The dish has gone through many versions through the years, and you can find recipes that use ingredients like bok choy, granny smith apples, and sweet onions to jazz up the flavor. Some iterations even remove the cabbage and replace it with another root vegetable such as carrots or beets.www.mashed.com
