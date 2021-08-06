How Simon Rich Wrote the Most Hilarious New Book For Parents

Writer Simon Rich wears many hats. He rarely sports them outside where anyone would notice, but from what I understand, at home, he’s sporting no less than eight to 12 hats. Rich also does a bit of everything in the entertainment industry. Emerging from the time-honored comedic pipeline of the Harvard Lampoon, the writer found himself with a two-book deal right out of college, then landed a job at Saturday Night Live at the age of 24. With a taste for the absurd and a tough of magical realism, his oddball sketches quickly became favorites of Comedy People Who Might Corner You at a Bar in Brooklyn. At SNL he’d pick up a few Emmys before jumping to a stint at Pixar, creating Men Seeking Women for FX and Miracle Workers for TBS, and adapting one of his own stories into the Seth Rogen vehicle An American Pickle.