Are you looking for a different dessert to add to your routine? While chocolate chip cookies and cupcakes are great, they've been done so many times before. This recipe for Hawaiian haupia is something that is outside the box for your typical dessert, and believe us when we tell you that it tastes absolutely incredible. Wild Wild Whisk shares that Hawaiian Haupia is a coconut pudding that achieves its thick consistency from cornstarch or arrowroot powder. It's refreshing and tasty and there are so many good things about it. The dessert requires just a few ingredients and only 5 minutes of prep time, making it a win for all parties involved.