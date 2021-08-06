Michael Edwin Kellogg Sr., 82, lived life to the fullest and encouraged others to do the same
SOUTHPORT — Michael Edwin Kellogg Sr., 82, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Michael touched countless lives in his professional career with Grainger that spanned 25-plus years and in real estate, both in Florida and North Carolina. His outgoing personality, zest for life, and unwavering support of those he loved will be greatly missed.portcitydaily.com
Comments / 0