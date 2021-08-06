Cancel
COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Health Department Reports 5th Consecutive Day With Over 1,000 New Cases

CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — For the fifth day in a row, Pennsylvania is reporting more than 1,000 new daily COVID-19 cases.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,691 new coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,233,876 cases and 27,898 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 668 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 148 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 11,726,105 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 5,751,738 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 63.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10 .

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,949,756 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 72,479 cases among residents and 15,672 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,420 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 29,480 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

