RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 21-year-old who owned the venomous snake that escaped into a Raleigh neighborhood earlier in the summer pleaded guilty Friday. Christopher Gifford is the man who owned the zebra cobra that had the city on edge for a few days in June. According to videos posted on social media, Gifford had a large collection of exotic animals at his parents home in Northwest Raleigh.