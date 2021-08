The American right has a newfound fascination with bugs. On the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the prominent Holocaust denier and White supremacist Nicholas Fuentes told the crowd, "What is happening in our country is parasitism." During his presidency, Donald Trump often used the verb "to infest" in describing immigrants and people of color. Yet, while this invocation of images of vermin might seem startling or harsh, such rhetoric isn't new. Going back centuries, in fact, people have equated the verminous creatures who invade our bodies and our spaces with the marginalized and despised, with enemies and perceived inferiors. By associating the underclass with vermin, people in power substantiated their claims to superiority and justified their mistreatment and even murder of others.