Prattville, AL

Prattville City Pool Closed Through the Weekend Due to COVID-19 Case

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama News Network has confirmed that the Prattville city pool at Pratt Park will be closed through the weekend due to a positive COVID-19 case. A lifeguard tested positive for coronavirus and exposed some other lifeguards. Parks and Recreation Director Kellie Cook says the pool will be closed so that crews can spend the weekend cleaning it and nearby indoor spaces. She hopes the pool can reopen Monday.

