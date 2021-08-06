Cancel
Fremont County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka Mountains, Cody Foothills by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 10:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 11:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Cody Foothills; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Southwest Big Horn Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hot Springs County through 1130 AM MDT At 1059 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles west of Legend Rock State Petroglyph Site, or 20 miles south of Meeteetse, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains, southeastern Cody Foothills, northwestern Southwest Big Horn Basin and southeastern Absaroka Mountains Counties, including the following locations... Grass Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

