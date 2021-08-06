Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Olympic Horses May Have Been Startled By Sumo Wrestler Obstacle

aspenpublicradio.org
 6 days ago

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Jumping and galloping - easy for most horses, but the sight of a sumo wrestler's behind, that'll startle even an Olympic-trained horse. As the ponies took a sharp turn to the 10th obstacle on the equestrian course in Tokyo this week, some stopped short of a sumo wrestler's wedgied mawashi. The life-sized statue squats, ready to pounce, and spooked a few horses by appearing in their vision. New Olympic event - sumo horse wrestling. Maybe not. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

www.aspenpublicradio.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Wrestler#Sumo#Tokyo#Combat#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsBoston Globe

Halfway through the Olympics there have been many surprises

TOKYO — Midway through these most uncommon of all Olympics the medal standings are as unsettled as the times. The Americans, who’ve topped the table ever since 1996 and won by more than 50 last time, are neck and neck with the Chinese. The Russians, many of whose rivals believe shouldn’t be here, are sitting a solid third. The Japanese, even without cheering countrymen in the seats, are having a golden time of it. The British, who were third in Rio, have slipped past their London peak. And has anyone seen the Germans? Did they get dumped into quarantine without anyone knowing?
Sportsauburnvillager.com

Olympics: What could have been

Please note: the following is filled with loads of Olympic fantasy. Growing up as a child in Geneva apparently prepared me for a career as an Olympian in the 2021 Summer Games in Tokyo ... and I didn't realize it. Here's what I mean: Age aside, all those hours of...
Combat Sportsshorelinemedia.net

African wrestler fights obstacles to compete

Wrestler Fatoumata Yarie Camara has been in the fight of her life to get to the Tokyo Olympics. Her country Guinea pulled out of the Olympics last week over COVID-19 concerns but later reversed its decision and allowed Camara to compete. (July 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
AnimalsNBC Chicago

Spooky Sumo Display May Be Making Some Olympic Horses Jumpy

Encountering a sumo wrestler would scare just about anybody, except maybe another sumo wrestler, of course. So, one can imagine what might race through a horse’s mind when it sees one?. That question may have been answered for some riders in the Tokyo Olympics equestrian show jumping competition, who have...
Combat Sportspsychologytoday.com

Sumo Wrestler Walks Into a Bar—er, Horse Show?

Prey brains are driven by fear. Human brains are protected by automatic categorical perception; horse brains are not. Horse brains have the perceptual range and hard wiring to notice new objects instantly and flee the risk. Horses can learn to overcome some of the skittishness of their prey brains, but...
Sportsaspenpublicradio.org

Saturday Sports: Tokyo Olympics Heads Towards Its Close

Well, there might be some cheer in this. It's time for sports. SIMON: Allyson Felix becomes the winningest U.S. athlete in Olympic track and field history, gold for the U.S. men's basketball and gold for women's water polo. Catch us all up. NPR's Tom Goldman joins us from Tokyo. Tom, thanks so much for being with us.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion ‘Went Broke’ After Quitting

The former WWE star Batista went on to try out his luck in the field of acting following his stint in Vince McMahon’s company. He is currently one of the top actors in Hollywood and doing well. However, he had to go through some hardships when he left pro wrestling...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Wrestler Turns Heel And Rips Mainstream Wrestling Fans

Joey Janela has turned heel and declared that the Bad Boy Summer is here. Last night’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode on YouTube saw Janela and Sonny Kiss come out for a tag team match against Baron Black and the debuting DMC. Janela pulled a shocker by superkicking Kiss on the...
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Wrestling Legend Hospitalized With Severe Issues

Please don’t be bad. Wrestlers are on television every week, which is a lot more than you see from various other celebrities. It is almost weird to think about seeing someone every single week like that, but there is more to their lives than what you see on television. That can be both good or bad, and in this case a wrestling legend is having some pretty serious real life problems.
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
Softwaresuperjumpmagazine.com

Not Following the Olympics? Check out Google’s Doodle Champion Island Games

Google has shown that it can enter the gaming fray, and even the playing field. Despite being a corporation that controls our data and now has YouTube under its belt, I admit that I am impressed. Part of me hopes that they keep the Doodle running for those of us that are too busy to regularly keep tabs on the game and save our progress.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: WWE Star Says He Is Dead In Confusing Vignette

Call it a change. A wrestler has to do a lot of things, but one of the most important is their character. Not only do you have to find a good one, but you also have to find one that fits the wrestler as well as possible. That can be rather tricky a lot of the time and on occasion, an adjustment needs to be made. It seems that we have seen such an adjustment again, and it might surprise you.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Surprising ‘Family’ Rumor Leaks

The plot continues to thicken around Bray Wyatt. At one point in time, we were told that Bray’s absence from WWE was due to medical reasons. As time went on, the story had changed and the new narrative was that Bray has mental health issues. The story has yet again changed and the deeper that this is all looked at, nothing seems to line up….Bray Wyatt Raw Return Rumor Leaks With Photo.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Brian Knobbs Hospitalized

Former WWE and WCW Tag Team Champion Brian Knobbs — best known as one half of The Nasty Boys — was rushed to a hospital earlier this week due to multiple medical issues. On Wednesday, Knobbs’ friend Fred Jung set up a GoFundMe page to help the pro wrestling veteran with his medical expenses. According to Jung, Knobbs is dealing with “major stomach issues” and is presently undergoing tests to determine the severity of his illnesses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy