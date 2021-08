ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A driver on the rise is coming back to Watkins Glen International. Xfinity series driver Brandon Jones will compete this Friday and Saturday during race weekend. First, in the ARCA race on Friday and then during the NASCAR Xfinity series circuit on Saturday. Jones, 24, will become one of the hottest free agents at the end of the season and will be looking to make the jump the NASCAR Cup series next season.