Lincoln American University collaborates

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI/SRV Media): With the ongoing reflection on the world's health infrastructure, experts worldwide have concluded upon the need to increase medically trained staff, especially for developing countries. This is in line with the ambitions of lakhs of young students who want to pursue medical studies...

EducationCleveland Jewish News

GW becomes first American university to offer master’s program in Israel education

George Washington University’s ​​Graduate School of Education and Human Development is now offering a master’s degree program in Israel education. The private university in Washington, D.C., is the first major educational institution in the United States to offer the two-year, part-time master’s program that “brings together cohorts of Jewish educators, leaders and changemakers to learn new methods and techniques for Israel education,” according to a news release by the school.
Charles Town, WVapus.edu

American Public University System and Miami Dade College Partner to Further Expand Accessibility to Underserved Students

Academic Partnership Highlights APUS’s Commitment to Affordable Higher Education and Guided Academic Pathways. Charles Town, WV—August 2, 2021 – Showing a continued commitment to make higher education more accessible, American Public University System (APUS) and Miami Dade College (MDC) are partnering to enable more students to earn bachelor’s and graduate degrees by pursuing guided academic pathways across business, STEM, cybersecurity, IT, computer sciences and psychology disciplines.
Musicchatsports.com

EVOS Esports announces Universal Music Malaysia collaboration

Southeast Asian organisation EVOS Esports has announced a collaboration with music label Universal Music Malaysia to organise a PUBG MOBILE community event. According to the release, the collaboration will involve EVOS VIP players and brand ambassadors, as well as artists from Universal Music Malaysia. OMEN by HP, Chek Hup, Domino’s...
Fort Pierce, FLUniversity of Florida

University of Florida plant root biology expert to be recognized by American Society for Horticultural Science

FORT PIERCE, Fla.— For his prescience to digitize conference competitions and tireless efforts to mentor students who will lead plant root biology into new decades, Lorenzo Rossi will be recognized by the American Society for Horticultural Science. Angelica Lower, American Society for Horticultural Science (ASHS) awards coordinator, said Rossi receives...
Ellensburg, WAcwu.edu

Discovery Hall Featured In American School and University Magazine

One of the buildings on the CWU-Ellensburg campus has caught the attention of American School and University Magazine, a publication dedicated to advancing design ideologies for educational spaces across the U.S. The article cites the building’s modern, open spaces and vibrant educational displays as central to its role as an...
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Renowned epidemiologist says the world 'is closer to the beginning than the end' of the pandemic and warns Indian 'Delta' Covid variant is 'maybe the most contagious virus' ever

A renowned epidemiologist says the coronavirus pandemic is far from over due to not enough vaccines being available for every country. Dr Larry Brilliant, who was a medical officer in the World Health Organization's (WHO) smallpox eradication program, says not enough people around the globe have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Medical Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They analyze a drug that reversed 93% of severe cases of coronavirus in just five days

A new finding made himself known in the middle of the battle to banish the covid and to help those who have been infected with the virus. A team from the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv analyzes a drug based on a molecule called CD24 -which is found naturally in the body- and that reversed 93% of severe cases by coronavirus. The drug is in Phase II and it is key for the treatment of patients with pictures complicated by the disease.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
HealthHRmagazine.co.uk

Employers should not dismiss unvaccinated employees

According to the Guardian, when CNN’s president Jeff Zucker told staff about the firing, he reminded them that vaccines were mandatory when working in the US office or when they meet other employees. HR’s role in vaccinations:. Do you need a coronavirus vaccine before attending the workplace?. Suzanne Staunton, employment...
Public HealthPosted by
TheConversationAU

Australia was a model for protecting people from COVID-19 — and then we dumped half a million people back into poverty

As the pandemic swept the globe in 2020, Australia stood out as a model for how to contain the virus and support its citizens. A year later, Australia is struggling with vaccination and has abandoned the measures it put in place in 2020 to support the most vulnerable. The A$750 per week COVID disaster payment to Australians in jobs is as big as the biggest of last year’s JobKeeper payments. It has been extended to the casual workers employed for less than a year and visa holders who missed out last time. And it’s being delivered direct to the recipients rather than...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

SIGA Announces Collaboration With Oxford University To Support Expanded Access Protocol For Use Of TPOXX® (Tecovirimat) To Treat Monkeypox In Central African Republic

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) (NASDAQ: SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market, today announced that it has entered into a collaboration with Oxford University in the United Kingdom (UK) to provide TPOXX® (tecovirimat) under an expanded access protocol to treat individuals affected by monkeypox in the Central African Republic (CAR). Under the agreement, Oxford University will sponsor the protocol and study in CAR, and SIGA will provide up to 500 courses of TPOXX (tecovirimat) at no cost.

