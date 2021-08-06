Officer hit by his own stun gun shoots illegal dumping suspect, Missouri police say

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (CBS) — Details were emerging Wednesday afternoon about a chaotic traffic stop that ended with two people getting shot by police in Northwest Indiana earlier. As CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported, the police shooting in East Chicago all started over some bad license plates. Following the incident around 9 a.m. at Chicago Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago, a veteran officer was treated at the hospital for a leg injury and released. A new officer – or probationary officer – took action, firing nine shots to stop his partner from getting pinned in their squad car as...