FLAMES SIGN MATTHEW PHILLIPS & LUKE PHILP
The Calgary Flames announce today that they have signed forwards Matthew Phillips and Luke Philp to one-year, two-way contracts. Phillips completed his third season with the Stockton Heat recording eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points in 30 games, tied for the team lead in scoring. The native of Calgary, AB also appeared in his first NHL game with the Flames on May 19th versus Vancouver. The 23 year old center played three seasons with the Victoria Royals of the WHL, leading the team in scoring his final two campaigns.www.nhl.com
Comments / 0