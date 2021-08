Switching teams is never easy, and doing it in the untraditional COVID offseason of 2020 didn’t make things any easier. Also, going from the Vikings to a sometimes inaccurate Josh Allen in Buffalo wasn’t exactly reassuring for fantasy managers looking to draft Stefon Diggs. When he was traded to Buffalo, the main positive that most could hang their hat on was that he was going to be the unquestioned top receiver in the passing game. However, how fruitful would it be? Josh Allen had yet to complete more than 60 percent of his passes in a season and the Bills didn’t rank outside of the bottom third (28th and 24th to be exact) in either of the two prior seasons in total pass attempts. Everything fell into place and the perfect storm...