Capito, Manchin Announce Funding for West Virginia’s Severe Storm Recovery Efforts

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced $1,016,923 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Labor. The funding will be used to support disaster-relief employment for eligible individuals. The money will be used to help cleanup the damage from severe storms in February and March. In some southwestern areas of West Virginia, the storms caused flooding and severe waterway damage.