The entrepreneur's dilemma: growth or profitability

More than a year since the pandemic hit our shores, it is now clear that it has dramatically altered the global business environment. Given its scale and impact, some disruptions were inevitable. For the lending industry, it has meant a year of turbulence where the status quo seems to be in a constant state of flux. As we move towards post-pandemic recovery, there is now an increased emphasis on building resilience, improving delivery, and streamlining processes. We have seen the emergence of some new players with a greater acceptance of technology and new methodologies. Fintechs, in particular, have led this transition, rapidly changing the dynamics within the industry. Some of these changing dynamics include: