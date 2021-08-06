Cancel
The entrepreneur's dilemma: growth or profitability

By Gerardo Obregón
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Who doesn't like to be profitable? You would think that all the parties involved in a company wanted to be, right? Investors could claim...

Entrepreneurship
Paypal
Economy
Venture Capital
Businessstpetecatalyst.com

PowerChord CEO talks on what’s fueling the St. Pete startup’s growth, becoming profitable

St. Pete-based software startup PowerChord is on a growth trend despite the challenges its clients are facing. PowerChord creates brand-specific websites that become digital storefronts. The company’s biggest clients are those in the outdoor power equipment space, such as those selling tractors, which the majority of those manufacturers are in the Midwest U.S. or overseas in Germany.
Softwareaithority.com

Entertainment Data Company Meta Acquired by Software Entrepreneur Rob Delf, Restructures for Growth

Industry leader in title management already counts several Hollywood studios as clients as it embarks on new US marketing campaign. Meta Data Software, the leader in management of media and entertainment catalogs and metadata, whose clients include WarnerMedia, HBO, MGM, Epix, and Fox, has announced a majority acquisition by former Rightsline founder-CEO Rob Delf, alongside a growth capital raise led by Salem Partners, who also backed Delf at Rightsline.
San Jose, CAmarketresearchtelecast.com

PayPal suffers a slump in profits despite strong growth

The online shopping boom triggered by the Corona crisis has brought further significant business growth to the online payment service PayPal. In the second quarter, sales rose 19 percent year-on-year to 6.2 billion dollars (5.2 billion euros), as PayPal announced on Wednesday after the US market closed in San Jose, California.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Holcim to unveil higher profit targets as growth accelerates - CEO

ZURICH, July 30 (Reuters) - Holcim will unveil more ambitious targets for profitability and capital returns later this year or early next year, Chief Executive Jan Jenisch told Reuters, after the Swiss company achieved its 2022 targets early. The world’s largest cement maker raised its 2021 outlook on Friday after...
StocksEntrepreneur

Compass Is Leading Its Market Higher

Compass (NASDAQ: COMP) is emerging as one of the most interesting stories in the real estate market today. There are many ways to invest in the real estate market but few with the growth trajectory or exposure to digital and e-commerce of Compass. The company operates as an end-to-end, cloud-based platform connecting agents with buyers and sellers and it is a package that is working. The company says it's added 25% more agents over the past year, nearly doubled its market share of the US residential market, and driving very solid growth on both the top and bottom lines.
EconomyEntrepreneur

5 Ways to Overcome Self-Doubt as an Entrepreneur

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Entrepreneurship is one of the most difficult jobs. We work 24/7 to always stay one step ahead of the competition that's looking to take advantage of us and get an even bigger piece of the business pie. The problem is that often, it is not our competition or even the market that we should be watching out for.
Small BusinessEntrepreneur

4 Great Ways to Finance Your New Business Venture

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. While in college, I wanted to start a book-publishing company representing historically underrepresented populations within the publishing industry. At the time, I thought bank loans or coming from a wealthy family were the only two ways to finance a business venture. As a student saddled with debt and nonexistent credit history, I walked into the bank to apply for a loan. I was laughed out of the bank.
EconomyEntrepreneur

Changing Dynamics Of the Lending Industry: Post-Pandemic Overview

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. More than a year since the pandemic hit our shores, it is now clear that it has dramatically altered the global business environment. Given its scale and impact, some disruptions were inevitable. For the lending industry, it has meant a year of turbulence where the status quo seems to be in a constant state of flux. As we move towards post-pandemic recovery, there is now an increased emphasis on building resilience, improving delivery, and streamlining processes. We have seen the emergence of some new players with a greater acceptance of technology and new methodologies. Fintechs, in particular, have led this transition, rapidly changing the dynamics within the industry. Some of these changing dynamics include:
Small BusinessEntrepreneur

FreshBooks Receives $ 130 Million in Series E Investment Round; another unicorn is born

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. FreshBooks, one of the leaders in online accounting software with clients in more than 160 countries, announced the raising of $ 80.75 million in Series E financing. The company obtained an additional $ 50 million in debt, raising the valuation. Total FreshBooks to more than $ 1 billion.
EconomyEntrepreneur

No Big Startup Idea? No Problem. Here's How to Buy a Business.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Not every entrepreneur needs inspiration; entrepreneurship through acquisition might be where you shine. When you think of an entrepreneur, you probably imagine some visionary with a grand new idea. The archetypal entrepreneur builds a plan centered around that idea and then bootstraps the business to great heights. We’ve seen this play out again and again — but not all of us have billion-dollar ideas. Does that mean we’re not entrepreneurs?
EconomyEntrepreneur

NimbleBox.ai Raises $1 Mn Seed Funding Led By Venture Catalysts

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. NimbleBox.ai, a Techstars portfolio company aiming to build and provide a complete toolkit for developers focused on artificial intelligence, announced on Tuesday to have raised $1 million in a seed round led by an integrated startup incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts. The round also saw participation from The Chennai Angels, Nanavati Family, and Astarc Ventures.
MarketsEntrepreneur

Splash Beverage Stock is Poised For Growth

Beverage maker Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN: SBEV) stock is trading post-3-for-1 split as it uplisted a $15 million IPO on June 11, 2021. The IPO consisted of 3.75 million shares and warrants priced at $4 per share. The warrants are exercisable for one share of common stock at $4.60 per share with a five-year expiration. This beverage play is an under-the-radar micro-cap in the early stages and a high-risk speculative play. The Company sells four brands of beverages from acquisitions. They sell non-alcoholic sports drinks to alcohol products including single-serve wines, flavored tequila, and its popular sangria Pulpoloco products served in biodegradable paper, not aluminum, cans. The Company recently provided forward guidance indicating triple-digit year-over-year (YoY) growth, which is not difficult when revenues are relatively small compared to the larger giants. This also makes Splash a potential acquisition target if its brands take off. This is a post-pandemic play as the reopening gets underway with the acceleration of COVID-19 vaccinations. Speculators can watch for opportunistic pullbacks to consider scaling into a position.
EconomyAccountancy Age

The power of insight - key to unlocking profitability and growth

There is a clear trend which links business intelligence maturity to business success. The most successful companies tend to put data at the heart of their decisions and strategies, helping them stay relevant and innovative beyond the capabilities of the competition. The answers lie in your database. Have you considered...
Economykfgo.com

Caterpillar adjusted profit rises as economic growth drives demand

(Reuters) -Caterpillar Inc on Friday reported a rise in second-quarter adjusted profit, as a recovery in global economic activity from pandemic lows fueled demand for its heavy machinery and construction equipment. The company, an industrial bellwether and proxy for global economic activity, has been benefiting from higher infrastructure spending around...
Financial Reportsomahanews.net

SAB sees double-digit sales and profit growth despite booze bans

South African Breweries (SAB) has seen double-digit growth in both profit and sales in the six months to end-June, a period which covered parts of two alcohol sales bans. Since March 2020, South Africa's alcohol industry has been hit hard by a series of government-imposed restrictions and - at times - outright bans on liquor sales. The government put the restrictions in place to keep hospital beds available for Covid-19 patients and limit alcohol-related trauma cases.
MarketsPosted by
IBTimes

Facebook Doubles Profit, But Sees Cooling Growth

Facebook on Wednesday reported its profit doubled in the recently ended quarter as digital advertising surged, but warned of cooler growth in the months ahead in an update which sent its share sinking. Profit jumped to $10.4 billion on revenue of $29 billion, a 56 percent increase from last year,...

